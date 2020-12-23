Ricky Gervais' partner Jane Fallon shares a rare look inside their £10.8million home The After Life creator owns two houses with his long-term partner

Ricky Gervais' long-term partner Jane Fallon has given fans a rare look inside their house – and revealed some of the unusual décor she has in her office.

The author explained that she has "all my favourite things" in her home office, making it an eclectic and colourful room that is full of personality.

Sharing a photo of one corner of the room back in May, Jane wrote: "I've finally put my Swedish throw on the wall of my office and it's making me very happy sitting at my desk."

The blue throw hangs by the door on a bright fuchsia wall, with co-ordinating cushions on the sofa and a television wall-mounted overhead.

Jane Fallon shared a look inside her home office and revealed her kitchen is painted the same colour

Fans were in awe of the vibrant room, with one asking if Jane's office is the brightest room in the house. However, she revealed they have also painted the kitchen in the same bold shade. "I love it," Jane added.

The 59-year-old went on to share a look at more of her office, telling her followers: "There's also a chandelier because, why not?" The ornate chandelier hangs from the ceiling at the centre of the room, while bookcases line another wall.

Jane's office is also home to old toys, furniture and photos, and she explained: "My office is where I have all my favourite things. I love being surrounded by them. (All tat. But sentimental tat)."

Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon live together in London

Ricky and Jane own a £10.8million mansion in north London and a second property in Buckinghamshire, which he has previously revealed has its own tennis court.

Speaking to The Mirror he said: "I haven't even enjoyed the tennis court. Best thing we've ever bought. My partner Jane and I go down to our house in Buckinghamshire and play tennis all the time. We take a boat down the Thames. You should see us, trying not to kill anyone even though we're going four miles an hour."

He added: "I'm not a 'get a mansion and put a bowling alley in it and never use it' type. I get my money's worth. I used to have to use Jonathan Ross's court before."

