Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon have the most incredible kitchen! Jane, who has been in a relationship with the comedian since 1982, shared a snapshot on Twitter this week, giving fans a glimpse inside their very vibrant living space.

Jane posted two photos in order to show off the couple's new cat's bright pink feeding bowls. "I bought Pickle some new bowls so everything she had wasn't a hand me down, & they just happen to match my kitchen beautifully."

To demonstrate her point, the acclaimed author then shared a glimpse inside the couple's kitchen. Taking centre stage is a neon pink wall between the worktop and the wall cupboards. Injecting a further pop of colour is a string of fairy lights that have been arranged on top of the cupboards, woven around a series of coloured glass bottles.

Placed on top of the white worktop are a variety of appliances, including a chic chrome toaster, a radio, a blender and a sleek black coffee machine. Tea towels, including one featuring a moose print, are also visible.

It comes after Jane shared a peek inside her eclectic and colourful home office, which she explained is full of "all my favourite things".

Sharing a photo of one corner of the room at the weekend, Jane wrote: "I've finally put my Swedish throw on the wall of my office and it's making me very happy sitting at my desk." The blue throw hangs by the door on a bright fuchsia wall, with co-ordinating cushions on the sofa and a television wall-mounted overhead.

Ricky and Jane, both 59, own a £10.8million mansion in north London and a second property in Buckinghamshire, which he has previously revealed has its own tennis court. Speaking to The Mirror he said: "I haven't even enjoyed the tennis court. Best thing we've ever bought.

“My partner Jane and I go down to our house in Buckinghamshire and play tennis all the time. We take a boat down the Thames. You should see us, trying not to kill anyone even though we're going four miles an hour."

He added: "I'm not a 'get a mansion and put a bowling alley in it and never use it' type. I get my money's worth. I used to have to use Jonathan Ross's court before."

