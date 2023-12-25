Ricky Gervais' spectacular £10.8m London home with partner Jane Fallon is surprisingly traditional

Fans of After Life will have become accustomed to seeing Ricky Gervais in a homely setting. But the comedian's real-life home is a tad grander.

The £10.8 million property that the 62-year-old owns with his partner and Just Got Real author Jane Fallon is quite the spectacle with its mahogany staircase and personal tennis court, not to mention the eight bedrooms the residence boasts and the summer house.

© Getty Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon have been together since 1982

The pair moved into the impressive home after putting their Hampstead Heath pad on the market in 2015 and it is just one purchase in their portfolio. Ricky also owns a £2.75 million riverside house in Marlow, Buckinghamshire that he has called a "little country retreat".

Ricky and Jane have been known to let their combined following of over 3.8 million people into their home with the occasional Instagram snap. Here are a few of our favourites.

Their incredible garden © Instagram Fans of the comedian and his writer wife will have spotted their incredible garden on Jane's Instagram. The space is a leafy haven and no doubt provides plenty of respite from their busy lives in the city. Lush and leafy only just covers it.



Visits from the local wildlife © Instagram A joyful part of having such an incredible garden is visits from the local wildlife to look forward to – something Oversharing author Jane documents with frequent snaps of the foxes shared with her 28.4 thousand followers.



Jane's writing desk © Instagram Having a desk that you can feel creative at is key for a writer like Jane. Though you may imagine an author's desk to be covered in post-it notes and cups of tea, Jane has gone for a more minimalist feel with a mahogany storage facility on her desk that is near enough bare. The room has plenty of access to natural light to offset the deep wood.

A minimalist interior © Instagram The minimal feel has been carried through to other spaces in the house. The David Brent-playing star's partner has revealed an upstairs room in their house where their cat can laze of an afternoon. The space features floor-to-ceiling built-in cabinetry in an off-white wood for a rustic feel and a patterned jute rug in cream and tan.



Their tennis court © Instagram Adding to their incredible outside haven is a personal tennis court. Jane has been seen keeping this space tidy – we are sure it gets tonnes of use in the summer with their celeb pals.



The living space © Instagram When the pair moved into the home, Ricky shared a snap offering a glimpse into their living room. The airy space features a traditional fireplace for ambience and somewhere for the eye to land as well as cream sofas and coordinating lampshades.



Their impressive staircase © Instagram The Office actor loves to show fans pictures of his cats lounging on his impressive staircase. It features shiny mahogany spindles and is lined with an oatmeal runner.



Their drinks cabinet © Instagram To tie in with the mahogany features in the house, the star of The Ricky Gervais Show has shown off his mahogany drinks cabinet with intricate engraved patterns. Fans will spot the star's favourite tipples - Jack Daniels and Glen Fiddich and may recall that Ricky's home also boasts a wine cellar.



Jane's bookshelves © Instagram It won't surprise you that Jane has quite the bookshelf at home. Posing in front of the unit holding a bestseller award, the author's bookshelf is adorned with copies of her own books, as well as Daphne du Maurier's The Scapegoat and Anne Bronte's The Tenant of Wildfell Hall.



Ricky's awards shelves © Instagram Ricky has a shelf to rival Jane's crammed full of his own achievements. The actor took to Instagram to share a selfie in front of the shelves covered in accolades including three of his ten BAFTA Awards.



A stunning mansion exterior © Instagram As impressive as the interior is, the exterior is a sight to behold. From the outside, the home features lines of casement windows and shows off the loft rooms. The door leads out onto a patio with steps down to the lush lawn.



DISCOVER: Dara Huang's expert tips for perfecting Christmas hosting with 'space-shifting' illusions