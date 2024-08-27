Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Windsor cottage as we've never seen it before
Subscribe
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Windsor cottage as we've never seen it before
The Waleses in front of Adelaide Cottage© Getty,Shutterstock

Princess Kate and Prince William's Windsor cottage is unrecognisable in ultra-rare photo

The Prince and Princess of Wales live on the Windsor Home Park estate at Adelaide Cottage

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Though the Prince and Princess of Wales travelled to Balmoral for their annual summer stay this weekend, it is Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Home Park estate that they call home. 

William and Kate, both 42, moved around the corner from Windsor Castle in 2022 having previously lived at Kensington Palace. But in unearthed photos, their candy-pink Windsorian bolthole looks so different - and far grander than modern snippets shared of the home.

William and Kate at Wimbledon 2022© Getty
William and Kate live in Windsor

Photos shared by the Royal Collection Trust show the beautiful rural residence from a never-before-seen angle, revealing its impressive exterior in black and white. 


The building, which has fairytale-esque scalloped detailing along the edge of the roof, features climbing ivy and a stunning intricate pergola leading out to a grand circular entrance.

The photo, captured by Benjamin Stone in 1899, also shows a second house neighbouring the Waleses' home with a turret and chimney with billowing smoke. It is the annex, the now-abandoned Adelaide Lodge, which shares a driveway with William and Kate's abode.

The Wales children's fairytale home

The beautiful cottage, which was first built for Queen Adelaide in 1831, is nestled in the heart of the 655-acre royal park estate. The original porch still stands and is surrounded by an expertly preened garden.

Recommended videoYou may also likeThe Royal Residences: A Look Inside

The modest porch provided the backdrop for the Princess' Mother's Day photo from earlier this year which she publicly apologised for after admitting she "occasionally experiments with editing".

The New York Post reported that a childhood friend of the late Queen recalled visiting the property in her diaries. "Daddy and I walked across the Home Park to tea at Adelaide Cottage, which the [the Queen Mother] has lent Jackie and Joan Philipps for the duration of the war," Alathea Fitzalan Howard wrote.

Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate, the home of the Prince and Princess of Wales© Shutterstock
The Wales family live in Adelaide Cottage

"I was charmed with it. It typically represents that idea of a little world within a world of its own, which is so characteristic of Windsor Castle and its surroundings." It is clear the residence has maintained its quaint charm. 

Adelaide Cottage's royal legacy

The Waleses' residence is steeped in history. It was frequented by Queen Victoria who left the city to enjoy tea at Adelaide Cottage. The Royal Collection Trust also previously revealed that the late monarch's beloved pet dog Dash was buried on the grounds.

Queen Victoria holding a fan in her left hand aged 78© Getty
Queen Victoria would go to Adelaide Cottage for tea

DISCOVER:  Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's now demolished tiny cottage at Frogmore

Prior to the future king's relocation out of London, the grace-and-favour cottage was home to Princess Margaret's lover Peter Townsend, and his then-wife Rosemary Pratt to keep him near King George VI as his equerry.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More