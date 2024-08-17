Prince William and Princess Kate's sentimental Kenyan log cabin is a far cry from Adelaide Cottage

The Prince and Princess of Wales are raising their children in the most idyllic setting - Adelaide Cottage on the leafy Windsor Home Park Estate.

However, Kate's first taste of royal life came in 2010 following Prince William's proposal. Kate née Middleton, now 42, was offered Princess Diana's iconic blue sapphire and diamond engagement ring when Prince William got down on one knee and the couple retreated to a stunning mountainside lodge that couldn't be further from their royal cottage home.

© Shutterstock The Waleses live in Windsor

Vogue reported that the Prince spent time with his new fiancé, whom he met while studying at St Andrew's University, at the Rutundu Log Cabin on the slopes of Mount Kenya. The property is set off the beaten track - a perfect spot for those yearning for serenity and privacy.

© Alamy The Kenyan landscape holds happy memories for the Waleses

The cabin, which costs £130 per night, is described as "perfect for fishermen, walkers, families, adventurers, and those simply wanting to experience the tranquility of the mountain."

The prince was not afraid of choosing a lodge without his usual royal comforts. The property is entirely self-catered and has no phone signal - you would have to walk for 25 minutes to have any chance of calling Buckingham Palace.

Having said that, the cabin, which is described as having an Alaskan-style interior, is perfectly cosy with an open log fire and verandah for soaking in the stunning natural views.

A second Kenyan retreat

Though William is said to have flown Kate up the slopes of Mount Kenya to propose by the mountain's glacial lakes, the Waleses enjoyed an equally romantic time at the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy.

© Alamy William proposed up Mount Kenya

The 55,000-acre estate is a privately owned reserve home to 21 tents perfectly positioned for animal-watching.

Here guests can enjoy three-course meals and guided bush walks. Wake-up calls are far from being jolted from your slumber by a phone alarm. Guests at the Lewa reserve are treated to morning birdsong before breakfast and elephant spotting.

The couple's Adelaide Cottage lifestyle

Leafy Windsor couldn't be further from their beautiful engagement spot. The family of five's royal residence is a Grade II listed candy pink cottage which formerly featured a marble Graeco-Egyptian fireplace and a ceiling covered with gilded dolphins.

© Shutterstock Adelaide Cottage in Windsor is candy pink

The bolthole is nestled in the heart of the 655-acre Windsor estate and thus perfectly caters to Kate's love of the outdoors - something she could have indulged in to the highest degree on her romantic Kenyan getaway all those years ago.