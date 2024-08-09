Princess Kate and Prince William's Adelaide Cottage home looks so different in super rare photo

The Prince and Princess of Wales live a life away from pomp, ceremony, and public attention as they raise their children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis at Adelaide Cottage.



Though many associate the royal family with properties like Buckingham Palace, William and Kate, both 42, reside in Adelaide Cottage on the estate of Windsor Home Park.

© Chris Jackson The Waleses live in Windsor

The royal family of five rarely share insights into their home life, however, an unearthed photo predating the Waleses' residence offers a new perspective on their idyllic leafy home.

The photo, shared by the Royal Collection from 1892/3, shows an exterior view of the beautiful home in black and white. The home is surrounded by a lush lawn with large trees and a lovely bench to sit and enjoy the natural surroundings.

The home features many windows across the front with several sets of double doors in the house. The eagle-eyed royal followers may notice that the right corner of the home seems to be the spot where a family photo featuring Kate and her three children was taken which was shared to mark Mother's Day.



The photo caught the attention of royal followers who believed the image had been photoshopped. The royal addressed the situation with a statement on Instagram, writing: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

© The Prince of Wales The charming photo was taken by the Prince of Wales

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Recommended video You may also like The Royal Residences: A Look Inside

The cottage in Windsor

The family's candy pink Grade II listed cottage features four bedrooms and, according to the Royal Collection, was originally built for Queen Adelaide using materials from the Royal Lodge - the current residence of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

© Shutterstock The cottage has a beautiful pink exterior

Prior to a renovation in 2015, the property featured a marble Graeco-Egyptian fireplace and a ceiling covered with gilded dolphins, and a rope design from a 19th-century royal yacht.

The Princess' love of the outdoors

The Princess is a lover of the outdoors so it is no wonder she feels at home in a cottage nestled in the heart of the 655-acre Windsor estate.

© Shutterstock The Wales family live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

Kensington Palace previously said of Kate: "The Princess has long been an advocate of the huge impact the outdoors can have on our wellbeing and the life skills it nurtures, such as confidence and resilience."

Amid her preventative chemotherapy for cancer, Kate released a statement reflecting on the healing power of nature as the National History Museum opened new gardens.

© Getty Kate loves the outdoors

"I know the power of nature to support our development and wellbeing, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy," the mother-of-three penned.

© PA Kate adores nature

"I am hugely supportive of the museum’s commitment to create a special space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature and learn more about how we can protect our natural world."

Their country retreat

© Max Mumby/Indigo Anmer Hall is close to the Sandringham Estate

Kate and her children are also able to get outdoors when they head to their country retreat - Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

© Getty Their country home has ten bedrooms

DISCOVER: Carole Middleton's disco room at £4.7m mansion is the 'heart of the house'

The residence, which was a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth II, features ten bedrooms, an outdoor swimming pool, and a tennis court.