Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Adelaide Cottage home looks so different in super rare photo
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
William and Kate and Adelaide cottage© Getty,Shutterstock

Princess Kate and Prince William's Adelaide Cottage home looks so different in super rare photo

The Prince and Princess of Wales share Adelaide Cottage with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
6 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince and Princess of Wales live a life away from pomp, ceremony, and public attention as they raise their children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis at Adelaide Cottage.

Though many associate the royal family with properties like Buckingham Palace, William and Kate, both 42, reside in Adelaide Cottage on the estate of Windsor Home Park.

Prince William with Princess Kate, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte© Chris Jackson
The Waleses live in Windsor

The royal family of five rarely share insights into their home life, however, an unearthed photo predating the Waleses' residence offers a new perspective on their idyllic leafy home. 

The photo, shared by the Royal Collection from 1892/3, shows an exterior view of the beautiful home in black and white. The home is surrounded by a lush lawn with large trees and a lovely bench to sit and enjoy the natural surroundings.

The home features many windows across the front with several sets of double doors in the house. The eagle-eyed royal followers may notice that the right corner of the home seems to be the spot where a family photo featuring Kate and her three children was taken which was shared to mark Mother's Day.

The photo caught the attention of royal followers who believed the image had been photoshopped. The royal addressed the situation with a statement on Instagram, writing: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. 

kate surrounded by children© The Prince of Wales
The charming photo was taken by the Prince of Wales

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Recommended videoYou may also likeThe Royal Residences: A Look Inside

The cottage in Windsor

The family's candy pink Grade II listed cottage features four bedrooms and, according to the Royal Collection, was originally built for Queen Adelaide using materials from the Royal Lodge - the current residence of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Pink house in grounds© Shutterstock
The cottage has a beautiful pink exterior

Prior to a renovation in 2015, the property featured a marble Graeco-Egyptian fireplace and a ceiling covered with gilded dolphins, and a rope design from a 19th-century royal yacht.

The Princess' love of the outdoors 

The Princess is a lover of the outdoors so it is no wonder she feels at home in a cottage nestled in the heart of the 655-acre Windsor estate.

Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate, the home of the Prince and Princess of Wales© Shutterstock
The Wales family live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

Kensington Palace previously said of Kate: "The Princess has long been an advocate of the huge impact the outdoors can have on our wellbeing and the life skills it nurtures, such as confidence and resilience."

Amid her preventative chemotherapy for cancer, Kate released a statement reflecting on the healing power of nature as the National History Museum opened new gardens.

Kate showing the late Queen Elizabeth II around her Back to Nature garden in 2019© Getty
Kate loves the outdoors

"I know the power of nature to support our development and wellbeing, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy," the mother-of-three penned.

kate middleton children outdoors scouts© PA
Kate adores nature

"I am hugely supportive of the museum’s commitment to create a special space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature and learn more about how we can protect our natural world."

Their country retreat 

Anmer Hall is close to the Sandringham Estate© Max Mumby/Indigo
Anmer Hall is close to the Sandringham Estate

Kate and her children are also able to get outdoors when they head to their country retreat - Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. 

William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis clap for carers outside Anmer Hall, Norfolk© Getty
Their country home has ten bedrooms

DISCOVER: Carole Middleton's disco room at £4.7m mansion is the 'heart of the house'

The residence, which was a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth II, features ten bedrooms, an outdoor swimming pool, and a tennis court.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More