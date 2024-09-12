Jennifer Aniston's sultry piano room at $42m former home is fit for a jazz bar

Jennifer Aniston's staggering $21 million mansion in sunny Bel Air is nothing short of a spectacle.

The Friends star, 45, purchased the home in 2011 and lived there with her then-husband Justin Theroux during their marriage between 2015 and 2018. Now, The Morning Show star lives there alone and the home is a testament to her impeccable sense of personal style, with the help of Stephen Shadley's signature flair.

However, the actress used to own a $42 million Beverly Hills mansion which she dubbed 'Ohana' - 'family' in Hawaiian.

© Getty Exes Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston used to live together

Ohana was situated just minutes from Sunset Boulevard and had a chic 'indoor-outdoor' interior design with water features between rooms and a spa with a pool.

Though not the centre point of the home, Jennifer's piano room was the epitome of sultry sophistication. The dark atmospheric space featured a mahogany panelled wall and a stone wall for texture and visual interest.

The room, which exuded a sultry ambience, also featured a mustard grand piano and a plush midnight blue couch. Accessorizing the room was a coffee table and coffee table books on a shelf with graphic covers for a mid-century feel.

Jennifer's current home in Bel Air

With a mildly less exorbitant price tag, Jennifer's current home is a sight to behold. Opening up to Architectural Digest, the Hollywood legend revealed that texture was important to her when conceptualizing the home's aesthetic.

"Sexy is important, but comfort is essential," the Murder Mystery actress admitted. "Every corner you turn, you have an experience. Everywhere you look, you get a vista. We worked very hard to get that flow right."

© Instagram Jennifer's home comes with a pool

Though the star has opted for a modern home this time around, it isn't without its old-timey touches. The family room, which features a bar and a pool table, has a vintage vibe with warm wood features and sophisticated pendant lighting.

"Using a tonal colour palette has worked really well in this space," The Living House's Sophie Clemson previously told HELLO!.

© Instagram The Hollywood star has worked hard to transform her home into a 'zen' space

"If you're not careful, a tonal colour palette can fall flat, but using the mix of warm wood tones and textured finishes in this space has worked brilliantly. I love how the pops of colour are coming through from the greenery and navy denim of the pool table."