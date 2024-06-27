Jennifer Aniston's rustic living room at $21 million home could be a country hotel

The Friends actress, who played Rachel Green, poked fun at American actor Sean Hayes' dancing skills as he stood up from his seat on the cream sofa to bust out some moves. "Happy birthday to this dancing queen!" she wrote.
More friends sat around the rustic wooden coffee table in the middle of the room, while the black feature wall matched the leather furniture.
Two in-built shelves were piled high with wooden logs ready to put on an open fire, while the traditional wood accents were complemented by modern touches such as a large yellow painting and a white vase.
The open-plan room leads to an area with a vintage cream rug, while her home office is just around the corner.
Jennifer showed off the modern area during the Golden Globes awards ceremony in 2021. Her close friend Jason Bateman sat at a round table surrounded by large bookcases filled with novels, photographs and flowers – all illuminated by pink lighting.
"I feel extremely powerful when I sit at that desk – so powerful, in fact, that I hardly ever sit there," Jennifer previously admitted to Architectural Digest when discussing her midcentury house. She prefers to work from her kitchen, adding: "I'm all about cozy."
Meanwhile, interior designer Stephen Shadley, who helped to transform her home into a "warm" and "zen" space, said: "Jen is drawn to wood, stone, and bronze, materials that have real substance and depth. No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and inviting."
Jennifer purchased the four-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom home in 2011, four years before hosting her wedding with her ex-husband Justin Theroux in the garden in 2015.
The Morning Show actress has shared several glimpses inside her home on social media, including her swimming pool, marble bathtub and a walk-in wardrobe.