Jennifer Aniston's vintage family room at $21m mansion is like going back in time

Fans of Friends are only too familiar with Monica Geller's NYC apartment that Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel Green called home for six seasons.

But away from the screen, the actress lives in sunny Bel Air in a beautiful $21 million home that couldn't be further from Friends' Greenwich Village apartment.

Though it goes without saying that Jen's home is pristine and the best example of her impeccable taste, fans may not expect the interior design style the Hollywood icon has opted for.

Jennifer's charming home

The Morning Show actress had the help of the interior designer Stephen Shadley. His and Jennifer's collective vision was to "preserve the modernist ethos of the original scheme while softening some of its sharp lines and outfitting the interior with tactile, organic finishes and furnishings," Architectural Digest reported.

Jennifer's family room

They certainly succeeded in the family room which was the designer's first project with the Murder Mystery star.

"Jen wanted a pool table in her family room," Stephen penned on Instagram. "I found a vintage Brunswick model c. 1905 on eBay! She loved it and we got it! Carefully restored and installed next to the bar, that table became an A-list attraction!".

Besides the central pool table, the space features a curved warm wood bar with unusual pendant lighting. The room mixes textures with the stone walls and wood flooring, and a sense of life is brought into the area with large plants.

"Using a tonal colour palette has worked really well in this space," The Living House's Sophie Clemson tells HELLO!.

"If you're not careful, a tonal colour palette can fall flat, but using the mix of warm wood tones and textured finishes in this space has worked brilliantly. I love how the pops of colour are coming through from the greenery and navy denim of the pool table."

This is an element of the home which was led by the star herself. "Jen is drawn to wood, stone, and bronze, materials that have real substance and depth," Stephen revealed to Architectural Digest. "No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and inviting."

Sophie tells us that "mixing the old with the new, otherwise known as a transitional interior style, is really big right now. It creates a more lived-in and relaxed feel and less 'show home', which we love."

A room with a view

Elsewhere in the home, you can expect to find an incredible backyard with panoramic poolside views, as well as a separate outdoor space with a luxury al fresco shower.



Her glass-walled bedroom is also straight from a plush hotel and features views of the incredible leafy surroundings.

