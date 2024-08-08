Jennifer Aniston's plush bedroom at $21m luxury pad in the sky is next level

Fans of Jennifer Aniston spent years watching her at-home antics on Friends during her 10-year stint playing the beloved Rachel Green.

But the 55-year-old actress' own home in sunny Bel Air is also a sight to behold - and nothing like the eclectic Friends apartment above Central Perk.

© Getty Jennifer previously shared the home with her ex Justin Theroux

In a stunning photo shared by The Morning Show actress' interior designer Stephen Shadley, Jennifer's beautiful bedroom was revealed to her adoring fans. The designer said that the star's "favorite elements" of her previous home were reflected in his vision for this space.

Jen's previous home was designed by Hal Levitt in Los Angeles' Trousdale Estates enclave. "Jen is drawn to wood, stone, and bronze, materials that have real substance and depth. No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and inviting,” Shadley told AD.

© Getty Jennifer lives in Bel Air

The bedroom features a plush double bed risen on a carpet-covered platform and is surrounded by built-in wooden furniture, including a nightstand decorated with oversized lamps and bouquets of flowers.

The most impressive element of the space is the incredible views which are truly second to none. The room features glass walls for a panoramic experience and truly brings the outdoors in.

Sophie Clemson of The Living House, tells us which features in particular elevate Jen's space. "The wardrobes being floor to ceiling adds height to the room as it draws the eye up, making the room feel taller," the designer explains, adding: "The chaise longue has been paired with a side table, which creates the perfect reading and chill area to take in the views from the large windows.

© Instagram Her home has breathtaking views

"The neutral tonal color palette gives the room a luxury hotel feel that is sophisticated and sleek. When using a neutral color palette, it's important to use different textures and tones to create an interesting and well-designed look."



Jennifer's outdoor space

The Murder Mystery star's backyard is an unexpected landscaping feat. Architectural Digest reported in 2018 that "garden designer Marcello Villano and landscape architect Anne Attinger reorganized the alfresco spaces as a series of interconnected outdoor rooms, terraces, and Asian-inspired pocket gardens."

The space features large rocks with wood panelling and a rather bougie al fresco shower.

Michael Clarke, landscape architect, horticulturist, and founder of Yardwork, previously told HELLO! "Jennifer's shower has the effect of creating a ceiling structure. Combined with the rocks and bonsai-style garden below, there is a sense that it could double as a natural water feature, simulating rain falling from the sky on tumbled stone."

© Getty Outdoor showers are practical and visually pleasing

Al fresco showers are a popular backyard feature in L.A. among the rich and famous as not only are they a practical solution following a dip in the pool or to simply cool off after a sunny day, but they add a sense of unusual luxury.

Recommended video You may also like Jennifer Aniston's Love Life & Relationships Explained

Jen's journey with her Bel Air home

Jennifer admitted that she wasn't immediately enamored with the Bel Air home that went on to become hers.

© Getty Jen lives 30 miles from her Friends co-star Courteney Cox who resides in Malibu

DISCOVER: Age-defying celebrities who look half their age: Jennifer Aniston, Demi Moore, Oprah Winfrey & more

"It had a very dramatic entry sequence that led to this massive front door painted in Chinese red," the Marley & Me star recalled. "Aesthetically, it was the furthest thing from what I wanted, but I immediately had the sense that it could work. It’s hard to describe, but I felt a connection."