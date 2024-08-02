Jennifer Aniston's outdoor shower at $21m home is like bathing in a forest

As you would expect from one of the stars of the biggest sitcom of all time, Jennifer Aniston is the owner of a pretty impressive pad.

The Friends star, 55, showed off her next-level Bel Air property in a 2018 interview with Architectural Digest, lifting the lid on the design choices made by one of Hollywood's best-loved stars.

© Getty Jennifer lives in Bel Air

"If I wasn’t an actress, I’d want to be a designer. I love the process," the Dumplin' star admitted. "There's something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul."

The home, which she purchased in 2011, was built by A. Quincy Jones in 1965.

© Getty Jennifer lives in Bel Air

Along the way, Jennifer had a helping hand from industry experts, namely Stephen Shadley who transformed the interior of the property and installed a rather bougie feature in the garden.

AD reported that "garden designer Marcello Villano and landscape architect Anne Attinger reorganized the alfresco spaces as a series of interconnected outdoor rooms, terraces, and Asian-inspired pocket gardens."

In a photo posted to the interior designer's Instagram fans were treated to a look at Jennifer's yard which has a zen vibe, thanks to the horizontal wood paneling, large rock features, and a certain outdoor shower.

Michael Clarke, landscape architect, horticulturist, and founder of Yardwork, spoke to HELLO! to give us the full low-down on why this unexpected feature elevates her outdoor space.

STAR REELS

A visual feature

The black chrome is an eye-catching feature that isn't seen in your average backyard. "Jennifer's shower has the effect of creating a ceiling structure," Michael explains. "Combined with the rocks and bonsai-style garden below, there is a sense that it could double as a natural water feature, simulating rain falling from the sky on tumbled stone."

© Getty Outdoor showers are a luxe feature

This is no coincidence. Stephen Shardley told AD that "Jen is drawn to wood, stone, and bronze, materials that have real substance and depth. No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and inviting."

Points for practicality

It is undeniable that the Murder Mystery star's outdoor shower adds an element of visual interest. But in Bel Air's humid climate, it is also a practical feature.

© Getty Outdoor showers are also practical

"Practically speaking, the shower provides an option for a quick rinse after a pool day before moving inside and an opportunity to cool down from the hot summers in Southern California," Michael reminds us.

Jen also follows a 15-15-15 workout regime and is partial to a yoga class and gym session - the outdoor shower is the perfect place to unwind.

A common LA fixture among the rich and famous

With a climate as reliably sunny as California, the Rachel Green-playing star had us wondering if it is a more common feature than you may think.

© Getty Outdoor showers are popular in LA

"Outdoor showers have become popular features in LA homes, especially those that have pools," Michael explains. "Homeowners like that they can have a quick rinse before entering the pool, which allows their skin to form a protective barrier so that it doesn't absorb the effects of chlorine so quickly. Additionally, outdoor showers allow for a quick rinse and the opportunity to dry off outdoors after a pool day without tracking water inside."

He also tells us that outdoor showers are particularly popular in homes with children as they provide an outdoor space to cool off after playing.

A splash of luxury

But what makes a feature as mundane as a shower make a backyard feel luxurious and indulgent? "Outdoor showers provide an opportunity to play with different materials that can compliment a garden's design and bring a more luxe feel to the space," Michael tells us.

© Getty The outdoor shower elevates a space

DISCOVER: Jennifer Aniston's $1m 'eternity' engagement ring she swapped for $700k 'rock'

"Additionally, they have not been common features in landscapes historically, and therefore provide a more exclusive option that is not common in a backyard."