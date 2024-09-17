Amanda Holden's dreamy dressing room at £7m mansion is Hollywood-worthy

Amanda Holden never fails to pull together a polished look, so it's unsurprising that her dressing room at home is the epitome of glamour.

The Heart FM radio DJ recently shared a highlights reel of her and her youngest daughter, Hollie, getting ready for an event when she shared a glimpse inside the super-stylish makeup and hair area.

Amanda's video, shared on Instagram, showed her and her 16-year-old daughter dressed to the nines before heading off to London Fashion Week where Hollie's older sister, Lexi, 18, was walking the catwalk for a Tran Hung show at The Waldorf Hotel.

Amanda Holden's dressing room at home is so glam

But the highlights reel also showed off the inside of their getting ready room at Amanda's £7 million mansion in Surrey where she lives with her husband Chris Hughes and her two girls.

Amanda's dreamy dressing at £7m mansion

One snapshot of the ultra-luxe room showed off the stunning vanity mirror that Amanda was sitting at while having her hair and makeup professionally done.

The mirror has Hollywood-style light bulbs around the edge of the mirror for a touch of glam and to ensure perfect lighting, while there are also mirrors on the fold-out doors.

The make-up station also has a large table in front of it for Amanda and her make-up artist to keep their products. To the left of the cosmetics station, there are also cupboards for clothes.

Another view from the video shared on Instagram shows the super chic décor the broadcaster has opted for.

Keeping in theme with the room's purpose, the dressing room is full of glamorous touches including a plush pink sofa where Amanda can sit and ponder over outfits.

Amanda in her dressing room at home

This is complemented perfectly against the black and white striped wallpaper design which adorns the walls and is carried up across the ceiling, too, elevating the stylish interiors even more.

For a final touch of sophistication, the Britain's Got Talent judge has also placed a framed print of what appears to be Audrey Hepburn's character, Holly Golightly, from the iconic film, Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Amanda Holden looked stunning for the LFW event

Amanda's video was her and Hollie getting ready to watch Lexi walk for the fashion show.

The caption read: "#HRH [Hollie] and I wearing @montsand_official for @lexi.hughes__ first catwalk last Friday for @tranhungofficial."

A previous post of Amanda's was all about how proud she was watching her eldest on the runway. "We couldn't have been more proud of our daughter this evening walking in her first LFW show," she said.

"This year has been a significant one for her, she has worked really hard with her A levels and she got herself into a great University. Chris and I love her to bits and her little sister Hollie looks up to her so much. It’s a wonderful moment for her."