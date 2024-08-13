Amanda Holden's never-before-seen entrance hall at £7m mansion looks uncannily like the Beckhams'

Amanda Holden has a stunningly grand entrance hall at her home in Surrey where she lives with her husband of 16 years, Chris Hughes and their two daughters, 18-year-old Lexi and Holly, 12.

The Britian's Got Talent star has been a familiar, friendly face on our screens for many years and is a recognisable voice on the airwaves too with her stint on Heart FM, so it's no wonder that she and Chris are fortunate to live a sprawling mansion estimated to be worth around £7 million.

The family of four relocated to Cobham in Surrey in December 2023 after leaving their £5 million pad in another part of the county.

Amanda living it up in her Surrey home

The home has multiple bedrooms, a huge, fully-fitted kitchen and an at-home gym.

But one part of the house that has the wow factor is their grand entrance hall and it even looks just like the one in David and Victoria Beckham's London home.

Amanda Holden's extravagant hallway

Amanda's home has a huge front door which she showed off when she welcomed the Style Sisters – with whom Amanda works frequently – into her home to revamp the interiors and wardrobe.

As the door opens, a huge entrance hall can be seen which leads all the way to the back of the house. There's a window on the opposite wall, too, which looks out onto the back garden and allows plenty of daylight to flood in.

© Instagram Amanda Holden's hallway at her grand home

The hallway also has a huge stone staircase with luxe black bannisters curved at the end.

Amanda has opted for gorgeous porcelain tiles on the floor in a monochrome pattern. But the main event of the hallway is perhaps the opulent grand piano that sits in the centre.

The presenter and radio star was trained in musical theatre so she no doubt loves sitting down and playing from time to time.

Amanda poses in her luxe hallway View post on Instagram

The Beckham's hotel-worthy hallway at London townhouse

Amanda's hallway looks so similar to the Beckham's hallway at their West London townhouse.

The couple, who are fortunate to have multiple homes, spend a lot of time at their mansion in Holland Park and it seems they have opted for similar interiors.

© Instagram David and Victoria Beckham's hallway at their London home

David and Victoria Beckham have also chosen to go with monochrome porcelain tiles, adding an element of luxury to their home.

The pair, who share four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, also has a grand staircase with a black bannister.

© Instagram The Beckhams also have a home in the countryside

Like Amanda, they've also kept the colour scheme relatively neutral, allowing the artwork to add colour and personality.

Another similarity is that Amanda and Chris and David and Victoria both own second properties in the Cotswolds, meaning they have their respective countryside boltholes to escape to when not working in the capital.