Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amanda Holden struts in silky robe as she showcases 'bold' palm-print kitchen
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Amanda Holden looking beautiful in pink strapless dress on BGT© Instagram

Amanda Holden struts in silky robe as she showcases 'bold' palm-print kitchen

 BGT judge Amanda Holden wore a pink robe as she invited fans into her impressive home

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
7 minutes ago
Share this:

Amanda Holden is a woman of expensive tastes, and her tropical-inspired kitchen at her £7 million family mansion proves it.

The BGT star lives with her husband, Chris Hughes, and their daughters Lexi, 18, and Hollie, 12, and we bet the whole family loves Amanda's glamorous taste in décor.

Amanda Holden's kitchen

Amanda Holden pouring aperol in her kitchen© Instagram
Amanda Holden gave fans a glimpse into her tropical kitchen

In a series of Instagram Stories, Amanda filmed herself making cocktails in the kitchen, offering a glimpse of the palm-printed wallpaper paired with navy-painted kitchen cabinets and white marble countertops.

Amanda isn't alone in her penchant for palm prints, with Pinterest searches for 'palm tree wallpaper' up by 75% in the past three months – she's always been on trend!

Amanda's bold wallpaper choice

While we often see wallpaper adoring living and dining room walls, the kitchen is a somewhat unusual room for wallpaper, however, it lends itself well to the space if you're looking to create a bold and eye-catching area of the home, as Amanda has.

Amanda Holden reclining on a bench in a mini dress© Instagram
Amanda loves bold prints

"Like many of us, Amanda often entertains guests in her kitchen, meaning it is often the main area of the home people will see, setting the scene for what to expect throughout the rest of the home," says design expert Alex Woods of Victorian Plumbing, commenting on Amanda's bold décor choice. "This is why creating such a bold and sophisticated-looking kitchen space can be a great option to ensure that it will leave a lasting impression."

READ: 10 times Amanda Holden proved she's the queen of swimwear 

Commenting on Amanda's dramatic décor choice, Alex adds: "The green and white palm print wallpaper gives the room a statement feel, complementing the navy cupboards and matching the sophisticated marble worktops."

Wild for wallpaper

Amanda has used several rolls of statement wallpaper during her home makeover. When she overhauled her daughter Lexi's room, Amanda added Great Gatsby-inspired green and gold wallpaper, while Hollie's room was papered pleasingly too.

WATCH: Inside Amanda Holden's daughter's Great Gatsby-themed bedroom
View post on Instagram
 

For her younger daughter's room, Amanda opted for pink striped wallpaper from floor to ceiling in Hollie's dressing room and green and white palm print paper in her sleeping quarters.

The dining room in the Holden-Hughes household has been given the wallpaper treatment, too. The opulent design has a jungle theme with large leopards on each of the walls and the ceiling, alongside sultry grey paint interspersed with statement gold wallpaper.

Amanda Holden's dining table in a golden room© Instagram
Amanda showed off her golden dining room

Nobody can say Amanda's tastes are boring – and it certainly makes a refreshing change from the neutral décor many celebrities are opting for in their homes.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more