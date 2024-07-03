Amanda Holden struts in silky robe as she showcases 'bold' palm-print kitchen

Amanda Holden is a woman of expensive tastes, and her tropical-inspired kitchen at her £7 million family mansion proves it.

The BGT star lives with her husband, Chris Hughes, and their daughters Lexi, 18, and Hollie, 12, and we bet the whole family loves Amanda's glamorous taste in décor.

Amanda Holden's kitchen

© Instagram Amanda Holden gave fans a glimpse into her tropical kitchen

In a series of Instagram Stories, Amanda filmed herself making cocktails in the kitchen, offering a glimpse of the palm-printed wallpaper paired with navy-painted kitchen cabinets and white marble countertops.

Amanda isn't alone in her penchant for palm prints, with Pinterest searches for 'palm tree wallpaper' up by 75% in the past three months – she's always been on trend!

Amanda's bold wallpaper choice

While we often see wallpaper adoring living and dining room walls, the kitchen is a somewhat unusual room for wallpaper, however, it lends itself well to the space if you're looking to create a bold and eye-catching area of the home, as Amanda has.

© Instagram Amanda loves bold prints

"Like many of us, Amanda often entertains guests in her kitchen, meaning it is often the main area of the home people will see, setting the scene for what to expect throughout the rest of the home," says design expert Alex Woods of Victorian Plumbing, commenting on Amanda's bold décor choice. "This is why creating such a bold and sophisticated-looking kitchen space can be a great option to ensure that it will leave a lasting impression."

Commenting on Amanda's dramatic décor choice, Alex adds: "The green and white palm print wallpaper gives the room a statement feel, complementing the navy cupboards and matching the sophisticated marble worktops."

Wild for wallpaper

Amanda has used several rolls of statement wallpaper during her home makeover. When she overhauled her daughter Lexi's room, Amanda added Great Gatsby-inspired green and gold wallpaper, while Hollie's room was papered pleasingly too.

WATCH: Inside Amanda Holden's daughter's Great Gatsby-themed bedroom View post on Instagram

For her younger daughter's room, Amanda opted for pink striped wallpaper from floor to ceiling in Hollie's dressing room and green and white palm print paper in her sleeping quarters.

The dining room in the Holden-Hughes household has been given the wallpaper treatment, too. The opulent design has a jungle theme with large leopards on each of the walls and the ceiling, alongside sultry grey paint interspersed with statement gold wallpaper.

© Instagram Amanda showed off her golden dining room

Nobody can say Amanda's tastes are boring – and it certainly makes a refreshing change from the neutral décor many celebrities are opting for in their homes.