Amanda Holden's enormous pool at £7m mansion is straight out of a beach club

Amanda Holden might have recently returned from a glorious holiday in Corfu, but the star has made sure her home in the UK has the perfect vacation vibes for when the Great British weather allows.

The Britain's Got Talent judge lives in an impressive mansion in Surrey worth £7 million with her husband, Chris Evans, and their two daughters, Lexi, 18, and Hollie, 12, and their garden has a pool that wouldn't look out of place at a Grecian beach club.

Amanda, 53, shared a series of stunning snaps earlier this summer from her gorgeous garden while posing poolside and although the golden dress the radio broadcaster was undoubtedly the main attraction of the post, our eyes were immediately drawn to the huge swimming pool behind her.

The Heart FM presenter has large tiles around the pool, giving plenty of space to perhaps place sun loungers, and there are also high fern trees lining the length of the pool which means the family have lots of privacy.

There are more plants and bushes at the deep end of the pool which then lead down to the patio area just in front of the house. There is also a cover tucked away at the deep end, meaning their pool can be kept in pristine condition when the colder months and winter weather draw in.

The family of four live in Cobham, Surrey, and have resided in their mansion since December 2023 after packing up and selling their previous home, which was also in Surrey, for £5 million.

It seems Amanda, Chris and the girls have upgraded their digs somewhat. In addition to their large garden and massive pool area, their new pad has multiple bedrooms, a huge, fully fitted kitchen and an at-home gym.

They also have an impressive hallway which is so big, that Amanda has managed to fit a grand piano at the foot of the stairs.

The entrance hall is super glamorous thanks to the slick, black bannister, the twinkling chandelier from the ceiling and the gorgeous monochrome, marble tiles on the floor.

As for the at-home gym, Amanda gave fans a peak of the ultra-luxe workout area on her social media. The gym appears to feature features large grey tiled walls, soft brown panelling and hardwood floors.

Meanwhile, Amanda also showed off her interior design skills when she revealed the transformation that her daughter's rooms had recently.

Hollie's room has a Palm Beach-inspired aesthetic with a pretty pink and white-striped ceiling and even a swinging egg chair which was shown off in a fabulous Instagram video.

Lexi's was transformed into a dark, ultra-chic space inspired by Art Deco.