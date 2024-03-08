Amanda Holden's opulent dining room undergoes mob wife transformation at new home

Amanda Holden is not afraid to switch up her interior design, with her latest dining room transformation taking the space from calming sage green to a mob wife aesthetic.

Documenting the makeover from start to finish, the Heart Radio star's Instagram video revealed she had removed the panelling on the walls to make way for larger panelled sections where she could intersperse the moody grey walls with bursts of gold wallpaper. The opulent design featured a jungle theme with large leopards on each of the walls and the ceiling, where a huge chandelier hung over the black and gold table. See the before and after in the video...

With room for 12 guests, the table was surrounded by black chairs and topped with gleaming table settings. The only parts of the room that didn't undergo a transformation were the black parquet flooring and the double doors to the garden, which balanced the dark aesthetic with natural light.

"It takes a team @noushka_design amazing as ever," Amanda wrote, before crediting all of the brands that help make her dream room into a reality.

© Instagram Amanda showed off her golden dining room

The Britain's Got Talent judge has jumped on the mob wife bandwagon – a trend that is making its way into the fashion and home worlds alike. In terms of interiors, think bold maximalism characterised by exotic materials, gold hues that exude wealth and luxury, and, the main event, leopard print.

Meanwhile, it can present itself as knee-high boots, fur coats, animal prints, red lips and bouncy blowouts in the fashion and beauty worlds.

"Combined with this year being The Sopranos’ 25th anniversary and fuelled by streaming platform releases, we’re seeing Gen-Z audiences taking an interest in Italian mob/mafia stories from the 70s and 80s that are being retold for a generation that did not experience it," a spokesperson for Depop told Hello! Fashion. Perhaps we'll see Amanda embracing it in her wardrobe, too!

© Instagram Her eldest daughter Lexi has a green bedroom inspired by The Great Gatsby

Amanda is thought to live in Surrey with her husband Chris Hughes and their daughters Lexi and Hollie, while they also own a second home in the Cotswolds. The family purchased the new London property in 2023 after selling their "forever home" for £5 million.

Their former house featured similar bold colours and quirky wall art alongside chic furnishings such as plush velvet sofas. However, Amanda has been putting her stamp on her new home and sharing peeks inside the transformations, including Lexi's deep green The Great Gatsby-themed bedroom.

© David M. Benett Amanda lives in London with her husband Chris Hughes

"As Amanda & Alan‘s Italian Job is on tonight at 8:30pm I thought I’d share another transformation from our new home! If you were watching the show you’ll know I’m an amateur but a passionate wannabe Interior Designer. This is our eldest daughter @lexi.hughes_official bedroom.

"She is a huge fan of The Great Gatsby and art deco vibes and her favourite colour is green. She and I made a moodboard which we then discussed with the wonderful @noushka_design and together we came up with this unbelievable room! Anouska and I are always on the same page. She is so talented and wonderful and such good fun. My brief is always to make it look and feel like a hotel bedroom!"

