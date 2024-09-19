Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo showcases surprising children's bedroom design

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is CEO of Banda Property, a worldwide interior design and architecture business, and on Thursday the company's Instagram Stories gave us a wealth of interiors inspiration to swoon over.

As well as the usual beautiful kitchens and incredible lounges, there was a rare insight into a children's room designed by Banda, and it was surprisingly chic!

WATCH: Tour Edoardo's home in Notting Hill he worked on

While many kids rooms may be brightly coloured and filled with toys, this one was incredibly grown up with moody green walls and minimalist, retro details.

This kids' room is so stylish

As well as the photograph of the room, which was from inside of one of their Parisian properties, the brand posted some commentary on the space. It read: "The kids'bedroom features two handmade single beds, carefully crafted in Lyon specifically for the space. Like the adjacent guest room this room embraces darker colours and green tones, creating a cosy and intimate atmosphere while maintaining a sense of charm and elegance."

© Instagram / @edomapellimozzi Beatrice and Edoardo have chosen not to share face on images of their daughter Sienna

We wonder if Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's daughter Sienna, who turned three this week, has a super-chic room just like this? Edoardo also has a son from a previous relationship, Wolfie, and his mother Dara Huang is an interiors pro too.

© Instagram Edoardo's ex Dara and son Wolfie

Fans love seeing Edoardo's posts on his own Instagram as well as the company one, sharing the jaw-dropping designs he's been working on alongside his expert team.

Just some of the compliments that get posted on his work are: "Always so stunning," "Perfection" and "Unreal."

A recent photograph of a dreamy dressing room with centre island, pendant light and traditional flooring had everyone stunned. "Banda does it again. Exquisite work," penned one, and: "So perfectly elegant!" added another.

Beatrice and Edoardo keep their own property under wraps, leaving us to wonder what the inside of their stunning farmhouse in the Cotswolds really looks like. It's reported to have six bedrooms, multiple reception rooms and a guest house on site.

Beatrice's sister Eugenie does share a little more of her personal life on social media, but again, her home is usually kept private.

© Getty Eugenie and Jack are living abroad at the moment

Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their sons August, three, and Ernest, 15 months are currently spending a lot of time living in Portugal due to Jack's work.

During a podcast episode of Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware, the princess opened up about the real reason she prefers a quieter life outside of London.

© Instagram Eugenie shared this lovely photo of herself and her two sons

"This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares," she said.