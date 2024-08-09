Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have a busy, jet-setting lifestyle, but it seems the royal couple, who wed in 2020, are more than embracing the peace and serenity of the English countryside.

Beatrice, who recently turned 36, and her husband, 40, decided to root themselves down in the Cotswolds when they purchased a sprawling farmhouse in 2021 estimated to be worth around £3.5 million.

The property is, naturally, extremely private and they have never shown photos of their home before. However, it's certainly likely that it's a spectacle of beauty, thanks to Edoardo's credentials as a luxury property development and interior design business owner.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wed in 2020

The specifications of the home, however, have been reported and it's clear that the huge mansion offers them plenty of space and privacy to raise their family.

Beatrice and Edoardo live at home with their daughter Sienna, who they welcomed in 2021, and no doubt spend lots of time there with Edoardo's eldest child, Christoper Woolf, known as Wolfie, whom he shares with his ex-partner, Dara Huang.

Find out more about the details of Beatrice and Edoardo's countryside home.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's royally impressive mansion

Beatrice and Edoardo's farmhouse is ideal for the couple.

Not only does the countryside offer them respite from the hustle and bustle of the city, but it also provides them with acres of outdoor space for the whole family to make the most of.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have embraced coutryside living

The farmhouse itself boasts six bedrooms and multiple reception rooms, but the couple also underwent renovations to create a guesthouse converted from a separate outhouse. This is the ideal place to provide accommodation for visiting relatives or friends.

Away from the main house, the pair are also fortunate enough to have an outdoor swimming pool – perfect for Sienna and Wolfie to play in when the warm weather allows – and tennis courts.

Much like Beatrice's cousin, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike, Beatrice and Edoardo have also made the most of a separate outhouse building being used as a 'party barn' for when they want to host celebratory bashes for the whole family.

© Brian Jannsen / Alamy Stock Photo The Cotswolds is a gorgeous area popular with royals and celebrities

To ensure their privacy is protected, the royal couple were also reported to have installed a six-foot security fence on their land.

The Cotswolds is a fantastic choice of location for the married couple. As mentioned, Beatrice's cousins Zara and Mike are neighbours, and with Beatrice's parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, residing at Royal Lodge in Windsor, it's less than two hours away by car from the grandparents.

What's more, Edoardo's parents are said to reside in the Cotswolds so the couple are close by Sienna and Wolfie's paternal grandparents.

© Joe Giddens - PA Images Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his son Christopher Woolf

The charm of the Cotswolds countryside makes it a very popular area with the rich and famous. The Beckhams are residents there, David and Victoria Beckham are fortunate to live in their own sprawling farmhouse there.

Simon Cowell and his fiancée Lauren Silverman recently purchased a home there, and actress Elizabeth Hurley also owns a mansion worth £6 million in the area.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's property portfolio

Prior to living in the Cotswolds, Beatrice and Edoardo resided at an apartment at St James Palace. Their private living quarters at the royal residence included a cosy lounge with burnt orange walls and a large fireplace where Beatrice had showcased a photo from her wedding day with Edoardo, and a vase of pampas grass in one corner.

© Getty Beatrice and her husband Edoardo

It's thought that the royal couple divide their time between their base in London and their family home in the country.

Away from the UK, Edoardo's family are the owners of the luxury Italian estate, Villa Mapelli Mozzi. The residence, which has been a part of the family's estate since the 13th century, sits in Ponte San Pietro, a small town an hour's drive from Lake Como, Italy.

The family also own a sister villa approximately 20 miles away in the town of Casatenovo, which is available to book on Airbnb for £1,200 a night.

Edoardo also owns a stunning townhouse in Notting Hill and a property in New York, where he works a lot of the time with his luxury real estate company, Banda.