Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are the proud owners of a stunning farmhouse in the Cotswolds, estimated to be worth around £3.5 million, so it's no wonder they spend much of their time there.

The couple, who wed in Windsor four years ago, bought the property in 2021 situated in the sprawling countryside and live there with their two-year-old daughter Sienna and Edoardo's eldest child, Christopher 'Wolfie' Wolfe, whom he shares with his ex-fiancée, Dara Huang.

Beatrice, 36, and Edoardo, 40, not only have a generously sized home which boasts six bedrooms, multiple reception rooms and a guest house, but they also have a huge amount of land on their property, including some incredible garden features.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married in 2020 and a home in the Cotswolds

Beatrice and Edoardo's countryside garden is ideal for two children

Princess Beatrice and her husband's home in the Cotswolds has a garden so big that the couple have installed tennis courts and a swimming pool at their home.

The tennis courts in particular are so fitting for the family since Beatrice and Edoardo are known to be major tennis fans. Much like the entire royal family, the couple have been spotted in the royal box at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club numerous times over the years during the Wimbledon Championships.

Having courts at home means the family can brush up on their playing skills, and perhaps inspire Sienna or Wolfie to go pro!

Sienna and Wolfie no doubt love spending the warmer days playing in the swimming pool at home, too.

© Getty Images The royal couple are often seen at tennis games

Beatrice and Edoardo's home in the country

It's thought that the royal couple divide their time between their base in London and their family home in the country. But when staying at their farmhouse, there's plenty of space and privacy for the whole family.

To ensure a high level of privacy is protected, the royal couple even went to great lengths after moving in by reportedly installing a six-foot security fence surrounding their home.

Beatrice and Edoardo renovated their home after purchasing the farmhouse three years ago including converting an outhouse nearby. The separate building provides the perfect place for when guests come to stay.

According to reports, the separate living quarters include multiple bedrooms and a kitchen area. Beatrice's parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew reside in Windsor, over an hour's drive away, which means the guesthouse is a great way for them to stay over when the in-laws visit.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wed in 2020

What's more, Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, lives far away too – she and her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons predominantly reside in Portugal – so the extra accommodation is undoubtedly handy.

Prior to living in the Cotswolds, Beatrice and Edoardo lived in an apartment at St James Palace, London. Their private living quarters at the royal residence included a cosy lounge and large bedrooms.

Edoardo also owns a stunning townhouse in Notting Hill and property in New York, where he works a lot of the time with his luxury real estate company, Banda.