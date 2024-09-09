Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi unveils luxe pool at $66m New York penthouse

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's career as an esteemed property developer and business owner means he is afforded the luxury of jetting all over the world for commissions and high-end projects.

But the 40-year-old, who married the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York in 2020, also spends some of his time Stateside in New York City, where his company, Banda Property, transforms the most exclusive homes belonging to the Big Apple's wealthy elite.

Edoardo, who is a father to eight-year-old Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Dara Huang, as well as Sienna, whom Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed in 2021, often uploads photos from inside the luxurious penthouses for his followers to see Banda's stunning design work.

© Instagram/Banda Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's company, Banda, designed this luxury property in New York

Sharing a photo from inside one of the penthouses located at the famous Steinway Tower in Midtown Manhattan on West 57th Street – where the largest penthouses on the higher floors can fetch up to $66 million on the luxury real estate market – Edoardo proudly showed off Banda's creation of the 'loggia' space.

No doubt a nod to his Italian heritage – loggia comes from the Italian word for lodge – the wellness space offers Mediterranean elegance.

The indoor lounging area is the epitome of serene and breathtakingly beautiful thanks to the vast swimming pool almost as wide as the room itself, gorgeous marble flooring and steps leading to the water and an olive tree nestled at the foot of the pool.

Neutral, stone-coloured details elsewhere in the room accentuate the quiet, spa-like atmosphere, while soft furnishing provides extra comfort for those fortunate to frequent the exclusive area.

Edoardo's company has designed interiors for Steinway Tower View post on Instagram

The penthouses in Steinway are some of the most wow-worthy homes in the city. The apartments offer 360-degree views of the Big Apple, as well as the privilege of living in a sought-after home that the majority of New Yorkers can only dream of.

Located on Manhattan's West 57th Street, the building is located at the edge of southern Central Park, meaning the lucky owners who opt for north-facing apartments can look out the window across the famous greenery in the city centre, as enjoy a look at the upper east and west sides, and the Hudson River.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo married in 2020

Where do Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice live?

Away from his work, Edoardo and Beatrice are mostly based in the UK. They previously resided at Kensington Palace but have since uprooted to the countryside to reside in a manor house in the Cotswolds.

The couple's family home, said to be worth an estimated £3.5 million, is a beautiful farmhouse that they purchased in 2021. The property is, naturally, extremely private and they have never shown photos of their home before.

Beatrice and Edoardo's farmhouse boasts six bedrooms and multiple reception rooms. The couple also underwent renovations to create a guesthouse converted from a separate outhouse, ideal accommodation for visiting relatives or friends.

Away from the main house, the pair are also fortunate enough to have an outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts.