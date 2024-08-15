Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are the proud owners of a few properties, but their family home in the countryside sounds like the ideal residence to raise their two children, Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf, eight, whom Edoardo shares with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang, and their two-year-old daughter, Sienna.

The farmhouse, which is located in the Cotswolds, is a six-bedroom property they acquired in 2021 for a whopping £3.5 million.

The home sits on vast land offering them plenty of space and privacy.

After purchasing the property, Beatrice, 36, and Edoardo, 40, began undertaking renovations on the home to put their own stamp on it.

The pair even transformed a guest house that sits on their land, and it sounds like the outhouse resembles cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike's guesthouse-turned-party barn.

Beatrice and Edoardo's guesthouse is perfect for hosting

The guesthouse on the couple's land, according to reports, includes separate bedrooms and a kitchen area – offering the perfect place to host friends and family when they visit for dinners and parties.

With Beatrice's parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew residing in Windsor, over an hour's drive away, the guesthouse means there is plenty of room for when the in-laws visit.

What's more, Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, lives far away too – she and her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons predominantly reside in Portugal – so the extra accommodation is undoubtedly handy.

Meanwhile, the main building has six bedrooms and multiple reception rooms and is protected by six-foot high-security fencing to protect their land and property.

Outside, they also have installed a pool and tennis courts.

Mike and Zara Tindall's outhouse is the ideal 'party barn'

About an hour's drive away is Beatrice's cousin, Zara Tindall, who lives on Princess Anne's estate, Gatcombe Park, in Gloucestershire with her former England rugby player husband, Mike, and their three children, Mia, 10, Lena, six, and Lucas, three.

The couple are famously private about their own farmhouse, which is named Aston Farm, but, much like Beatrice and Edoardo, they also have a separate outhouse located in the centre of the estate so they can host dinners and extravagant parties with their extended family.

The couple aren't shy about loving a party, so much so that the separate building has been nicknamed their 'party barn'.

Zara's mum Princess Anne, and brother Peter Phillips, are all frequent users of the party barn thanks to the central location at Gatcombe.

In a previous interview with Vogue, the 'party barn' was revealed for the first time: "At the centre of the farm is a converted barn known to all as 'the party barn' with a bar and catering facilities, giant screen and lounges that combine to make it the perfect setting for a gathering of old friends."

The room is designed with many nods to the Cotswold style. High, wooden beams run all along the ceiling giving it the full "barn" effect, while dark green wooden panelling can be seen on one wall.