Victoria Beckham shows off never-before-seen details of Miami penthouse living room and wow

As one of the most famous couples in the world, it comes as no surprise that Victoria and David Beckham have a property portfolio we can only imagine in our wildest dreams.

On Tuesday, the fashion mogul took to social media to share never-before-seen details of her incredible Miami living room, situated in the ultra-luxe penthouse in the iconic 100 Museum building.

The fashion designer's Miami living room is so glamorous

VB, 49, was a vision, sitting on a plush chocolate velvet corner sofa while reading a copy of the New York Times. To her left, she held out a stripy espresso cup, her face obscured from the image.

"Don’t mind me, just business as usual for breakfast! [Coffee cup emoji] Kisses @nytimes @nytstyle @victoriabeckhambeauty xx," she penned in the caption.

On one side of the plush sofa was an elegant cream throw that perfectly matched a speckled cream lamp that was resting behind the pop star.

Another beautiful detail of the sprawling room is an immaculate light wood herringbone floor that dramatically contrasts the chic dark grey walls. As well as floor-to-ceiling portraits, there is a large table tennis table in the middle of the space.

The fashion designer is no stranger to dark hues when it comes to her homes as they feature in every one of her luxurious properties. Another room of her incredible Miami abode has dramatic black stone furnishings, which you can see in the video below.

Victoria Beckham shares never-before-seen details of Miami home

As for her West London townhouse, Victoria's family kitchen is focused around a dark smokey colour palette with deep grey cupboards and black marble worktops. Not to mention the star's iconic harlequin-style floor in the Holland Park home that is made up of white and black tiles.

© Instagram Victoria's iconic harlequin-style floor

As well as her London and Miami properties, Victoria shares an incredible countryside estate with her family. Their Cotswolds home is a stark contrast to their city digs with the interior inspired by the rustic countryside location. Think exposed brick, roaring stone fireplaces and plaid soft furnishings.