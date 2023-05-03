Miami, Florida 2023: How to do the perfect weekend away with the girls

Miami, where as Will Smith once sang, ‘Everyday like a mardi gras, everybody party all day.’ It’s the perfect city for those who want to enjoy a boozy brunch, a boozy beach day, or a boozy dinner - or even all three

And you want to do it while surrounded by stars? Well, Miami truly is the perfect weekend getaway with the girls.

© Getty Ocean Drive in Miami

What to do in Miami:

Friday:

Upon arrival and check-in, the best way to start your trip is to orient yourself with a sightseeing cruise via water. Take a 90-minute speedboat ride around the South Beach area and view the homes of the rich and famous, as well as the stunning skyline.

Miami is known as Magic City, and one reason is the insanely gorgeous million-dollar homes on the famous Islands, including Hibiscus Island where Gloria Estefan, Shaquille O'Neal, Enrique Iglesias, and Shakira have all owned homes.

Hop over the bridge to South Beach next, hire a lounge chair and umbrella, and stop and relax. An average low temperature for Miami is low 70s, making it perfect beach weather all-year round, exactly what you need after a long week - or year - at work.

READ: Inside Nova Maldives - Why the tiny 5-star paradise is the perfect honeymoon destination

© Getty An aerial view of the waters of Biscayne Bay surrounding Hibiscus Island

For your first evening, take it easy and enjoy a delicious tapas spread at Mazrh in the lobby of Yotel, and enjoy drinks at their 12th floor pool bar, before heading out to Mama Tried, and Lost Boy, two locals bars that welcome newcomers and both in a three-block radius.

With chill vibes, music and friendly staff, both are open late and offer craft cocktails, perfect for your weekend away.

© Mazhr Mazhr is in Yotel Miami

Saturday:

If you're ready to do more than sunbathe - and it's ok if you never are! - head to Wynwood District. Known for its many colorful murals, the area was once abandoned warehouses but has seen a big resurgence in recent years, and the neighborhood is now centered around Wynwood Walls, an outdoor museum showcasing large-scale works by some of the world’s best-known street artists.

The surrounding warehouses now house art galleries and craft breweries, as well as high street and independent fashion shops, and a growing number of businesses offer tours of the area if you're feeling overwhelmed. Stop at Bakan for lunch, a stylish outpost offering Mexican tacos & tostadas, and where you can indulge in some mezcal margaritas, or wander a few blocks east towards the coast and stop into Enriqueta’s Sandwich Shop, a favorite of David Beckham's!

© Getty Wynwood Walls in Miami

If you're ready to truly splash your cash, make a move to Miami's Design District, a creative neighborhood and major shopping destination where you can shop brands such as Alice & Olivia, Chanel, and Off-White.

That night, make sure you've booked a table at Komodo. Launched by Dave Grutman - BFFS with David and Victoria Beckham - Komodo has a dress-to-impress vibe and a stunning interior featuring lush gardens and mezzanine levels, as well as the unique selling point of elevated birds' nests that create a playful treehouse feel; if you can, get a seat in one of these, and enjoy southeastern Asian food including Chilean Sea Bass Dumplings, Grilled Szechuan Beef and Matcha Shortcake.

Other Dave hotspot's where you may see a celebrity or two include Gekkō, Swan, and Papi Steak.

READ: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi: the five-star neoclassical hotel with its own waterpark

© Komodo Komodo features treetop nests

Few things compare to the Miami nightlife, so if you're prepared for a late one (most clubs don't get going until 1am), head to LIV at Fontainebleau. Celebrities spotted there include Drake, Rihanna and Paris Hilton, and with over 18,000 square feet of space, LIV combines an ultra exclusive lounge with a high-energy nightclub - and you never know who you may meet.

If you're looking for something similar but in a smaller space, Miami's hotels continue to be the place to be seen; visit 1 Hotel South Beach, Faena Hotel Miami Beach and Roof at Esmé Hotel.

MORE: A California road trip with teens - from LA to Santa Barbara

MORE: A weekend in Washington - taking in the sights by moonlight and enjoying Obama's favourite steak

MORE: 7 best holiday destinations to travel like the Beckhams

Sunday:

Every weekend getaway has to include time in a spa. For Miami, K’Alma Spa was the place to go.

© K'Alma Spa in Miami K'Alma Spa in Miami

Located immediately on Ocean Drive in South Beach, the hustle and bustle falls away as soon as you enter their sacred space. Each room is themed according to the healing powers of individual crystals historically collected by the healers in Peru, allowing for a more intense experience, and one that will leave you feeling ready for the week ahead.

Afterwards, walk next door to the former Versace mansion, which is now known as The Villa Casa Casuarina. If you can, enjoy brunch at Gianni's Restaurant, or even a glass of chilled rose and wander around the property.

Spend your final afternoon and evening in Little Havana, soaking up some of the city's original vibes. The heart of Miami’s immigrant Latino community, cafes feature walk-up windows selling Cuban coffee, and music spills out onto the streets from the bars and restaurants.

Ball & Chain, next door to the Calle Ocho Walk of Fame which honors Cuban & Latin cultural figures, has been at this spot for almost 100 years and has live music all day and all night. You can wile away an entire day here, dancing with strangers who have become friends, and enjoying Chicharrones and congri fritters; the perfect way to end a weekend.

Where to stay in Miami:

© Yotel Yotel's 12th floor pool bar

Yotel is a no-frills hotel that launched in Miami at the end of 2022 and is the perfect spot for you and your girls.

Centrally located just steps away from Biscayne Bay when you walk into the self-serve reception area make sure to immediately get yourself a delicious cocktail from Mazrh, a bustling restaurant in the reception. Yotel is known for its simple room decor and the Miami branch is no different but it offers all you need for your weekend getaway - including Float, a 12th floor pool bar with chill vibes and enough lounges for you and your guests and the entire city of Miami.

© Yotel Yotel in Miami

The hotel includes free Wi-Fi, an outdoor pool and fitness facility, and has a Metromover station located immediately opposite, offering free public transportation throughout the immediate area.

What is Miami famous for?

South Beach

Miami Riverwalk

Ocean Drive

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

Wynwood Walls

Little Havana

Bayside Marketplace

Where do celebrities party in Miami?

LIV at Fontainebleau

The Setai in Miami Beach

Story

E11ven

What's the best month to go to Miami?

The best time to visit Miami is between March and May. During these months, you'll be able to enjoy daily temperatures in the 70s.

DISCOVER: 40 of the best luxury spa breaks in the UK

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters todays