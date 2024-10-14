Tom Cruise’s quiet retreat in unremarkable UK town revealed

Tucked away in the picturesque town of Biggin Hill, just outside London, is where Tom Cruise, finds solace from the spotlight. When he’s not performing death-defying stunts on the big screen or leading major movie franchises like Mission: Impossible, Tom has a serene escape far from the glitz of Hollywood.

Biggin Hill, in the London Borough of Bromley, serves as the perfect retreat for the A-lister, offering tranquility and privacy amid his whirlwind career.

Known for being one of the highest points in Greater London, Biggin Hill sits 210 metres above sea level, with its main claim to fame being the Biggin Hill Airport, which not only hosts breathtaking air shows but is also known for its private jets.

This feature likely appeals to Tom, who has been seen jetting off for work or personal adventures across the globe. The airport's convenience and exclusivity make it an ideal location for someone who leads such a high-flying life.

Despite its quiet charm, Biggin Hill holds significant historical value, particularly from its role during the Second World War, where the town’s airfield was crucial to the British defence. Today, visitors can explore the local military memorial museum that showcases video footage of this historic period.

© Alamy Biggin Hill is a small town in the UK where Tom enjoys peace and tranquility

While Biggin Hill might seem like an unexpected place for a Hollywood megastar, it’s not the only British spot Tom holds dear.

The actor has long had a love affair with England and even owned a six-bedroom property in East Grinstead, West Sussex, before selling it in 2016 to Australian singer Peter Andre. Tom’s connection to the UK runs deep, and his choice to retreat to Biggin Hill, a stone's throw from bustling Gatwick Airport, has certainly piqued curiosity among fans and the media.

© Tom Dulat East Grinstead, England

In terms of his real estate history, Tom has always been one to invest in beautiful and grand homes. In 1984, just a year after his breakthrough role in Risky Business, he purchased a 2,200-square-foot apartment in the American Felt Building in New York’s East Village.

He held onto the apartment for nearly three decades, eventually selling it in 2013. The spacious two-bedroom pad featured high ceilings and even had a custom-built gym – perfect for the actor’s high-energy lifestyle.

One of Tom's luxe homes

One of Tom’s most iconic properties, however, is his Colorado mountain retreat in Telluride. Nestled on a sprawling 320-acre plot, Tom’s 10,000-square-foot mansion was completed in 1994 and boasted a four-bedroom main house, a separate guest house, and luxurious outdoor features like a golf course, a motocross track, and an in-ground trampoline. It was the ultimate hideaway, allowing Tom to escape the frenzy of Hollywood for peaceful days in the Rockies. He eventually sold the property in 2021 for $39.4 million.

California has also been home to Tom over the years. In 2005, he purchased a Tuscan-style estate in the Hollywood Hills, complete with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and breathtaking city views.

Though he remodelled the home just a year later, he sold it to Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria in 2015. The Hollywood Hills estate wasn’t the only significant California purchase—Tom also owned a seven-bedroom estate in Beverly Hills, which he and ex-wife Katie Holmes bought in 2007 for $30.5 million. After their split in 2012, Tom held onto the house for a few more years b

© Getty Tom's Colorado home

With his globe-trotting lifestyle, Tom has also made a home for himself in Clearwater, Florida, the spiritual headquarters of the Church of Scientology.

He purchased a $9.5 million penthouse town house in The Skyview, a luxury high-rise that includes opulent amenities like a rooftop infinity pool, hot tub, solarium, and even a flight simulator. As one of the world’s wealthiest Scientologists, Tom’s choice of Clearwater was no surprise, given the proximity to the religion’s central hub.