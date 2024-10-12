Having been raised in Ukraine, Nikita Kuzmin moved from his home in Germany to the UK in 2021 to compete in Strictly Come Dancing and he has made his London flat a home.

He opts to keep his home life largely out of the spotlight, keeping his social media feed focused on his life in the training room with his Strictly celebrity partner for 2024 - Team GB hockey player Sam Quek.

However, the 26-year-old professional dancer has previously reflected on his upbringing in Kyiv and his grandmother escaping Ukraine amid the Russian conflict. He told The One Show: "It is exactly when it hits you home when you start to see the streets in which you have been walking which you grew up, where all your childhood was, right now being destroyed, bombed and it is honestly just heart-breaking."

WATCH: Strictly’s Nikita Kuzmin dances with his girlfriend in their kitchen

Nikita shares his London flat with his adorable cats and though he hasn't confirmed if they live together, has been known to pose for an at-home snap with his model girlfriend Lauren Jaine.

Join HELLO! in taking a look around Nikita's flat where he unwinds after a day of Strictly rehearsals…

1/ 7 © Instagram Nikita's balcony The ballroom dancer was seen working out on his balcony following the Strictly Live Tour. His slice of outdoor space is a lovely suntrap with sliding doors and plenty of cushioned seating.



2/ 7 © Instagram Nikita's living room The BBC star has gone for a less is more approach to styling his living room. In a shot featuring his pretty girlfriend, fans caught a glimpse of the space which features a grey sofa and large TV. Eagle-eyed followers will notice the acoustic guitar propped up against his wardrobe - potentially another creative outlet for the dancer.



3/ 7 © Instagram Nikita's furry friends Nikita has posted the cutest photos with his adorable cats Leo and Bagheera, as well as a collection of the sweetest kittens keeping him company.

4/ 7 © Instagram Nikita's kitchen We are sure the athlete is a whizz in the kitchen whipping up protein-rich meals after a long day in the training room. His kitchen features minimalist white cabinetry and leads out to his balcony for a light and airy feel.

5/ 7 © Instagram Breakfast nook The Latin dancer was seen enjoying a healthy breakfast with his cats in tow. The space featured black statement walls with flowers on the window sill.



6/ 7 © Instagram Nikita's dining room Nikita and Lauren enjoy date nights in their cosy dining room which has been decorated with abstract wall art to offset the shiny black table.



7/ 7 © TikTok Lauren's bedroom Lauren has posted TikTok videos getting ready to head to Elstree for the Strictly live show. Her bedroom features plain white wardrobes to house her on-trend pieces.



DISCOVER: Strictly star reacts to what fans are calling 'best moment' of the show so far