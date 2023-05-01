Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son Connor Cruise looks completely different as he shares rare outing - see the pics

Tom Cruise’s son shared the pics after an eight-month hiatus from social media

After an eight-month hiatus from social media,Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son, Connor Cruise, delighted fans with a rare glimpse into his life.

The 28-year-old shared a photo of himself and a friend enjoying a round of golf at the exclusive Pelican Golf Club in Bellaire, Florida.

Connor, an avid sportsman, looked remarkably different and was dressed in a two-tone blue striped golf shirt, shorts, and sneakers.

He donned a billed cap and dark shades to shield himself from the bright Florida sun. The post featured only two golf emojis as its caption.

Prior to this, Connor's last post was in August 2022, showcasing his participation in a fishing tournament in Sarasota.

Friends and family welcomed his return to social media with enthusiasm. Cousin Adonis Mapother and former NFL player Trey Diller responded with a series of flame emojis, while actor Michael Pena commented, "It has begun!"

Connor is the only son of Nicole Kidman, 55, and Tom Cruise, 60. He and his older sister, Isabella, 30, an artist, were both adopted shortly after birth. After experimenting with DJing and acting, Connor has found his calling as a food influencer.

Alongside real estate friend Kim Joyce, Connor co-runs the Instagram page "Connor's Meatshack," where he showcases his barbecue skills for thousands of fans.

Nicole has previously mentioned that she prefers to keep her relationship with her children private. Nevertheless, Tom and Connor have occasionally been seen attending sporting events together.

Connor has three younger half-sisters: Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, whom Nicole shares with husband Keith Urban, 55; and Suri, 17, Tom's daughter with ex-wife Katie Holmes, 44.

