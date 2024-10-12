Tasha Ghouri's sprawling lovenest with boyfriend Andrew Le Page is a major fixer-upper

Life couldn't be more exciting for Tasha Ghouri right now. Not only is the Strictly Come Dancing star regularly topping the leaderboard as she jives, sambas and waltzes her way across the ballroom, but she is also renovating her sprawling countryside home with her boyfriend Andrew Le Page.

Tasha, 26, found love with her boyfriend Andrew, 29, during the eighth season of Love Island.

Shortly after leaving the island together, Andrew got a tattoo of 'I love you' in British Sign Language, holding Tasha's cochlear implant. And in February this year, the couple announced they had reached a major milestone in their relationship, purchasing a detached fixer-upper home together.

When she's not in rehearsals with her dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec, Tasha is no doubt spending her time working through renovations on the beautiful period property that she hoped would take "two years" to complete.

From the extensive renovations to revealing their plans for plush interiors, here's everything we know about Tasha and Andrew's three-bedroom property.

The couple are 8 months into renovating © Instagram The couple bought their first home in Feburary 2024 Tasha and Andrew looked overjoyed to share with the world that they had purchased their first home back in February 2024, but they didn't shy away from admitting they had taken on a major project. "We’re so excited that we’ll be doing a full house renovation and making magic!" penned the couple on Instagram. "It’s going to be a wild ride but there’s no-one else we’d both rather do it with! We already have exciting plans for this house... let’s get our renovation boots on and work some magic."

The garden is huge WATCH: Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page’s home has a huge garden Tasha and Andrew's property came with a spacious garden, perfect for their rescue dog Luna to roam free.

The Love Island stars technically bought two homes © Instagram The couple bought a home that came with a large converted garage When the couple shared first photographs of their property, fans were quick to notice the plot looked to have two homes that shared the same garden. "Is that a separate bungalow?" quizzed a fan during a Q&A on Tasha's Instagram, to which the star shared her and Andrew's plans to turn the mysterious building into a kitchen connected to the main building via a chic glass walkway. "It used to be a garage. When we went to go and see it there were two massive vans inside, it's a very, very big space. The plan is to turn that into the kitchen."

The home still has its original features © Instagram The couple have big plans for their home renovations From rustic oak doors to wooden floors and an original fireplace, the couple's countryside home still boasts many of its period features. "We love this fireplace… it’s the only big character in the home I would say! We’re in two minds of keeping this and sprucing it up or getting an electric one," Tasha wrote on the couple's Instagram page.