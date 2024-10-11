Christina Hall and Josh Hall's divorce gets messier as they fight over sale of $4.5m Tennessee home

Christina Hall has found a Josh Hall-sized obstacle in her way after he attempted to stop the sale of their Tennessee home.

The HGTV star listed the farmhouse, known as Parker Branch, in Leiper's Fork last week for $4.5 million, but now Josh has filed a temporary emergency order, claiming the home was listed without his consent and a court order.

WATCH: Inside Christina Hall's Tennessee home

Josh alleges Christina asked for his "written agreement" to sell the home on September 23, however, he did not agree, according to the Daily Mail.

Josh claims that he made Christina a global settlement offer, but she refused the terms and listed the property anyway.

While Christina is the sole owner of the sprawling home after she bought it in February 2021, prior to their October wedding, Josh argued that "the community maintains an appreciation interest due to the paydown of the mortgage during [the] marriage.

"A premature sale may result in prejudice to me as property values continue to rise in Tennessee, which continues to grow in population."

© Getty Images Josh is attempting to stop the sale of their Tennessee home

In the documents, Josh claims that he discovered Christina had listed the home via social media, and when he confronted her about going behind his back, she allegedly said his refusal to sell the home was "ineffective."

Josh also claimed that the estranged couple previously agreed that he could live in the Tennessee home, which also serves as a short-term rental, while she and her children would have "exclusive use and possession" of their Newport Beach house.

"My relocation to Tennessee was significantly influenced by our aforementioned Stipulation allowing me to enjoy this property throughout our separation," he said, per the filing.

"I will now suffer prejudice because my living expenses will undoubtedly increase."

© Instagram Josh claims he and Christina agreed he could live in the home

After Josh relocated to Tennessee, he lived in the property for 12 days in September while it was unoccupied, but he has now been forced to move to another property to allow for short-term tenants.

Josh argued that should his emergency order to stop the sale of the home be granted, there would be "no prejudice" to Christina.

© Instagram Josh claimed he will struggle with his increased living expenses

"She is enjoying our community residence," he added. "She is in control of our entire marital estate. She has cut me out of our businesses post-separation, impacting my earnings.

"Christina has continued to maintain the marital status quo while I have endured significant changes, to my detriment.

"I anticipate that Christina will claim that this sale is in the 'usual course of business.' Any such argument is a farce. Parker Branch was purchased for us to enjoy as a family. It was not a business investment," he added.

© Instagram Josh alleges Christina wants to sell the home to buy a vineyard in Napa Valley

Josh alleged that Christina plans to sell the Tennessee home to follow her "new dream of owning a vineyard in Napa Valley".

Should Josh's request to unlist the home fail, he and his lawyers will seek a court hearing to ask a judge to prevent the sale of the home.

© Instagram Christina and Josh split in July 2024

Christina and Josh filed separate documents to dissolve their almost three-year marriage in Orange County, CA, in July.

While Josh cited Tuesday, July 8 as the date of their separation, Christina stated the date as July 7, according to court documents.

Both listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.