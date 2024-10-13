Alan Titchmarsh's enchanting garden at Grade-II listed Hampshire farmhouse

Alan Titchmarsh is one of Britain's best-loved gardeners and television presenters and he's back with another edition of Love Your Weekend.

The programme sees the green-fingered broadcaster chat with celebrity guests and offer viewers plenty of tips and advice for their own gardens.

Since he's been in the industry for decades, it's perhaps unsurprising that Alan has an enviable garden which is in pristine condition.

But what does the TV star's garden look like? Alan occasionally films in his garden at home and also shares photos and videos on his Instagram page.

Alan Titchmarsh's fairytale-like garden at Hampshire home

1 6 © Instagram Alan Titchmarsh's beautiful garden at his Hampshire home Alan and his wife Alison live in a gorgeous Grade-II listed Georgian farmhouse in Hampshire, which features a sprawling green space that Alan has spent many years transforming. The family have lived in the home for two decades. As you would expect from the country's leading gardening expert, Alan's outdoor space is absolutely breathtaking. One recent photo showed how the outdoor area resembled a beautiful scene from a book, and it seems Alan agreed to judge by his caption which read: "A touch of Beatrix Potter in our Hampshire garden. 20 years old now and rather gnarled but still treasured..."

2 6 © Instagram Alan's garden is stunning Described on the site as a "romantic English garden", it features a beautiful wildflower meadow that provides a haven for bees and other wildlife and magnificent water features, including more than 10 mini waterfalls. Throughout the garden, roses and topiary are mixed together with ornaments and rare plants to create a picturesque space that seems like it was almost plucked out of the pages of a romance novel. A video shared by the broadcaster showed how perfectly manicured the hedges are. "Summer colour in my borders," he wrote as the camera panned to show the lawn and flower beds in all their colourful glory.

3 6 © Instagram Alan Titchmarsh in the garden of his huge farmhouse Alan and Alison are fortunate to have plenty of space on their land and they also have kept animals including chickens. However, Alan candidly wrote in 2019 that he found looking after his hens challenging: "Some poultry keepers (who probably cuddle their birds every day) say that they’re friendly souls, but mine have habits that are not, to my way of thinking, endearing," he wrote for Country Living. "In my experience, gardens and poultry don’t mix – if they do, the result is not comfortable. They're scatty, stupid, selfish, bullying and constantly surprised by life. And yet I wouldn’t be without them."

4 6 © Photo: Instagram Opening up about his garden on the programme Fifty Shades of Green with Alan Titchmarsh back in 2019, Alan said: "Because it's an old Georgian farmhouse I wanted to create a garden that was to a degree in keeping with it.

5 6 © Instagram Alan's garden glistened beautifully after the rainfall "And as with a lot of houses, the best thing to do is to have the formal bits nearer the house and the informal bits further away so I wanted a big terrace going right down one side - and I'm particularly fond of this view. In a way, it's the signature view of my garden."

