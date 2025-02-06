Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside The Price Is Right star Drew Carey's $34m Los Angeles mansion
drew carey wearing gold jacket on the price is right© Getty Images

The Drew Carey Show star lives on Mulholland Drive

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Drew Carey has an estimated net worth of $165 million so it's not surprising that he resides in one of the most desirable locations in Los Angeles.

The Price Is Right host, 66, lives in a sprawling 11,300 square-foot home with a pink-bricked roof in the prestigious Universal City Overlook on Mulholland Drive, which is reportedly worth a whopping $34 million.

Drew's home boasts a modern architectural structure and an open-plan living area and boasts five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and breathtaking views of the San Fernando Valley and Verdugo Hills.

Drew has made use of the sought-after location and has strategically placed windows in his living room, offering mesmerizing views of the city below.

Drew Carey's home

The space is a blend of classic and modern elements, with the main living space featuring plush sofas, hardwood floors, a glass-top coffee table, and several spotlights in the ceiling.

exterior shot of drew carey la home© Google Earth
Drew's home is reportedly worth $34 million

The state-of-the-art kitchen is designed for both cooking and socializing, with a center, marble-top island surrounded by chairs, hanging lights, top-notch appliances, and vibrant paintings and sculptures that add a unique touch to the décor.

Drew's master bedroom is a sanctuary that bathes in natural light through floor-to-ceiling glass doors and an ensuite bathroom with high-end fittings and a spa-like shower.

Inside Drew Carey's Luxurious Los Angeles Home

For entertainment, there is a home theater and game room decorated with memorabilia from Drew's illustrious career and equipped with cutting-edge technology and plush seating.

The outdoor area is a serene oasis with a large swimming pool set against a backdrop of meticulously designed gardens, and a dining area, complete with a barbecue and comfortable seating.

aerial view drew carey la home© Google Earth
Drew's home has a pink-bricked roof

Los Angeles isn't the only city where Drew has splashed the cash on real estate. He also owns a property in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, which he bought for the modest price of $300,000.

While smaller than his LA home, Drew's 3,000-square-foot Cleveland abode features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a white picket-style fence. 

Host Drew Carey speaks during his 100th Episode of "The Price Is Right" celebration at CBS Television City February 5, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Drew has a net worth of $165m

With all his wealth thanks to his lucrative career in entertainment, Drew also has an impressive collection of cars.

Among the 11 is a Mini Cooper which he had custom-painted to match Janis Joplin's Psychedelic Paisley Custom Painted Porsche 356C.

drew carey standing in front of custom painted mini cooper© Instagram
Drew has a custom-painted Mini Cooper

"I love Mini Coopers – I wanted to buy a Mini Cooper. But I wanted one painted crazily like a Janis Joplin car," Drew previously said.

"This is not a wrap, this took three cans of pinstripe paint. The level of detail is amazing, and it took over 500 hundred hours to paint," he added.

