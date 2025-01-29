Phil Spencer's country estate with off-screen wife and two sons revealed

Speaking to The Mirror, Phil explained the move was for a "change of life" after 25 years of residing in London.

He told the publication: "I've loved living in SW London for [the] last 25 years, but have moved to Hampshire for a change of life - children getting older and changing schools etc.

"I was born and bred in the countryside so excited about having space, nature [and] greenery around us. Two ponies and six chickens have already joined the family!"

The Daily Mail reports that the property boasts ten acres of land, a tennis court, gym, cinema and games room. Take a look at the rare glimpses we've seen inside…