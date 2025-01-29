Phil Spencer's country estate with off-screen wife and two sons revealed

Kirstie and Phil's Love It or List It gives us a chance to swoon over some pretty incredible houses, and over the years presenter Phil Spencer will have seen thousands of properties, but where does he call home? Keep scrolling to see his countryside estate with his wife Fiona and two sons, Ben and Jake.
The Location, Location, Location star relocated along with his family from a six-bedroom house in London in 2015, swapping their £3.6 million pad for a £3.3 million home in the countryside.
Speaking to The Mirror, Phil explained the move was for a "change of life" after 25 years of residing in London.
He told the publication: "I've loved living in SW London for [the] last 25 years, but have moved to Hampshire for a change of life - children getting older and changing schools etc.
"I was born and bred in the countryside so excited about having space, nature [and] greenery around us. Two ponies and six chickens have already joined the family!"
The Daily Mail reports that the property boasts ten acres of land, a tennis court, gym, cinema and games room. Take a look at the rare glimpses we've seen inside…
The garden
Moving to the countryside came with many benefits including lots of idyllic land and the star certainly makes the most of his outdoor space. Phil has had large flowerbeds added to his garden, made from wooden sleepers. They were a new addition in 2021, when Phil took to Instagram to write: "Very pleased with my smart new veg beds. #Spring is nearly here!! Fingers crossed for a summer of homegrown bounty for the Spencer family."
Home-grown goodies
Phil was extremely proud of his bumper crop of fruits and veggies grown on his own estate. He took to Instagram and said: "After a few days away from home - it's great to come back to some proper garden bounty. Including our first ever #blueberrries !!! Sooo tasty #homegrown#growyourown#growyourownfood."
The bedroom
While the presenter tends to not share too many looks inside his private family home, he did showcase his bedroom in order to commend the amazing beds from @buttonandsprung. The TV star wrote: "Having just bought new beds for all family from the excellent team @buttonandsprung I reckon I've enjoyed the best weeks sleep I've ever ever had. What a difference a decent bed and 8 hours of sleep can make to a day!! Seriously comfortable. Should have done it years ago. Thanks to all at Button and Sprung for great beds and great service."
As well as the beautiful bed, the rest of the room is perfectly designed with cream carpets and an off-white pannelled wall. Highlights of the room include the stylish cushions which match the artwork and the statement rattan hanging lights. Dreamy!
Home gym
Keen to keep fit, Phil has his very own gym inside his property and one day he took to Instagram to show it off. "Awesome session on my Versa Climber this morning!" he wrote in August, sharing a snap of a room filled with gym equipment. The space features practical wooden floors and there is an entire wall of mirrors so Phil can perfect his form.
