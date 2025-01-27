The Traitors star Frankie's posh home is even more spectacular than the castle

If you’re as hooked on The Traitors as we are, you’ll be thrilled to learn that Francesca 'Frankie' Rowan-Plowden’s breathtaking East Sussex home is every bit as fascinating as her time on the show.

Faithful Frankie came within touching distance of the £94,600 jackpot, sailing through to the final. However, in a dramatic conclusion that left viewers divided, Leanne Quigley and Jake Brown chose to banish her, leaving Frankie to depart the castle in the Scottish Highlands without a portion of the prize money.

© BBC / Studio Lambert The Traitors final wasn't what the fans were hoping for

With tensions running sky-high around the firepit, even host Claudia Winkleman couldn’t hold back her tears as Francesca bid farewell to the game.

Away from the eerie corners of Ardross Castle, the 19th-century Baronial-style castle where The Traitors is filmed, interior designer Frankie lives in a charming East Sussex home a space brimming with charm, character, and plenty of personality.

Keep scrolling to see inside…

Frankie's tropical home is full of colour Giving an insight into her eclectic interior taste, 'faithful' Frankie showed off a vibrant corner of her home in an Instagram post. Complete with mismatched décor, tribal wall decorations, tropical plants and warm, terracotta walls, it's clear to see the star's space reflects her colourful personality.

The kitchen is bright and airy In 2024, Frankie shared a corner of her beautiful kitchen renovation, complete with sage cupboards, marble countertops and a Scandi-style dining table. "I am usually too busy with other people's projects to focus much on home, but after a year and a half of living here, I finally got round to giving our kitchen a makeover. And yes that trip in the summer to Marrakech did inspire me..."

The Bridgerton-style bathroom As an interior designer, Frankie spends much of her time reimagining rooms and spaces for her clients, but as a treat to herself she renovated her own bathroom. The light-filled space, complete with a Regency-inspired wallpaper that wouldn't look out of place on the set of Bridgerton, is worthy of its own magazine spread.







Sharing the renovation process with her Instagram followers, Frankie penned: "A Christmas present to ourselves was to have a new bathroom, begone with the loo that couldn't flush and the bath that was a broken 90's jacuzzi, which added an egg timer effect to bathing, accompanied with chipped sinks , broken taps and dated tiling , and hello new sanitary ware, marble tiles, sparkly taps and the prettiest of @ellenmerchant wallpapers! "The bath is my sanctuary, and where I have my better ideas, so while I take some time and have some RandR over the Christmas period, I just wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you to all the fabulous, suppliers, makers, builders, electricians, plumbers, and upholsterers who have helped me create my visions and to my lovely clients who trust in them!"

The discoball pergola Frankie's sprawling garden looks to be a total sanctuary in the summer, with views looking out onto the idyllic East Sussex countryside.