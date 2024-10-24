MAFS UK's swanky London apartments for Kieran, Kristina and more – exclusive

Married at First Sight UK series nine is proving to be hugely popular among its fans.

The Channel 4 reality show is adored for its high drama, twisty plotlines and extravagant weddings, which is where the couples taking part meet for the first time as bride and groom.

Once the nuptials are finished and the husbands and wives have become acquainted, they move into swanky apartments together and begin their lives as newlyweds.

© Photographer Experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas on Married at First Sight UK

But viewers might be wondering where couples on the show such as Kieran and Kristina, Orson and Richelle, and Lacey and Nathan reside when they film the show.

The gorgeous homes are located at Quintain Living's The Robinson in Wembley Park. The complex consists of 458 bold and alternative rental apartments spread across three buildings.

There is plenty in store for residents to enjoy including a communal gym, handy on-site amenities and even supper clubs and art classes.

The luxe apartments where the MAFS contestants are staying

1/ 7 © Chris Winter / Quintain Living Bedrooms The apartment bedrooms aren't only very attractive, they're also generously sized. The rooms have large windows allowing plenty of daylight, trendy wooden flooring and a stylish wardrobe behind a grey curtain. The ceilings are also high which makes the space seem even bigger.



2/ 7 © Chris Winter / Quintain Living Kitchen We love the bright mustard shade of the kitchen. The cooking area has ample space and plenty of surface space for when the couples are cooking romantic meals together at home. There's also a large dining table in the centre of the room with five chairs in a chic burnt orange shade.

3/ 7 © Chris Winter / Quintain Living Lounge area The living area is super stylish. The wooden floors offer a modern finish but there are patterned rugs on the floor adding comfort underfoot. There is also a huge L-shaped sofa to allow plenty of seating space for couples hosting their friends. There are also pretty plants on a white sideboard and plenty of lighting overhead.

4/ 7 © Chris Winter / Quintain Communal gym Couples who train together, stay together! And there's plenty of space for the couples to train. The gym looks so high spec with plenty of weights, kettlebells, machines and floor apparatus. The resident will be able to seriously up their fitness game here.



5/ 7 © Chris Winter / Quintain Living Bathrooms The bathrooms in the flats are also stylishly designed and suit the theme perfectly. This photo shows one bathroom featured in an apartment that has swanky black tiles contrasted with the white tiles of the shower. There's also plenty of surface space and a vanity cabinet for their toiletries.



6/ 7 © Chris Winter / Quintain Living Terrace When the weather allows, residents can go and sit on the roof terrace for some evening drinks. Not only do they have the skyline to enjoy while socialising outside, but they even have a slide that takes them down to a lower level.

