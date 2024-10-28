Pippa Middleton makes changes to £15m private home but locals aren't happy - report

Pippa Middleton and her husband have come under fire from local villagers after the couple decided to close off access to a footpath on their private land which formerly allowed public access.

The Princess of Wales' sister and hedge fund manager James Matthews acquired their £15 million, 150-acre estate in Berkshire in 2022, where the couple are raising their three children; Arthur, five, Grace, three, and one-year-old Rose.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: A look inside the rarely-seen royal residences

The Middleton-Matthews estate was previously owned by Sir Terence Conran, who enabled local villagers to freely use the country lane leading up to 32-bedroom Georgian mansion's private drive.

Pippa and James, however, have chosen to close public access to the footpath, with signs warning 'Private: No Public Access' and 'Private Property: No Trespassing' appearing around the estate, per the MailOnline.

© Getty Pippa and James acquired their £15 million estate in 2021

According to Berkshire residents who spoke with the Mail on Sunday, the country path is a "lovely walk" for locals who believe the lack of access "deprives the village" of an amenity.

While the estate's previous owner happily left the country lane as a public footpath for more than 50 years, Pippa and James have every right to refuse access, as the pathway falls on their private land.

© Shutterstock West Berkshire locals have complained about the couple's choice to block off the footpath

It is understood the couple's estate manager submitted a Highway Declaration Notice to West Berkshire Council in March to cordon off the private territory. It made it clear that the road previously used by locals is no longer accessible.

An official decision on the right use of the country footpath is set to be declared by the West Berkshire council early next year.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthew's property wars

Closing access to the footpath isn't the only change the Princess of Wales' sister has made since acquiring the sprawling Berkshire estate. Last year, the family dug up the expansive walled garden to install an 82 ft x 19 ft swimming pool.

Concerns were raised over the "historic fabric" of the home as Pippa and her husband proposed building over an ancient wall, and there are also worries about "the Middle Stone Age sites" nearby which could be disturbed by the extensive digging required for the grand plans.

In addition to their £15 million estate, Pippa and James also bought a £1.5 million farm, fondly named Bucklebury Farm, next to their country bolthole.

© Neil Mockford The couple have spent around £800,000 transforming Bucklebury Farm

The couple submitted plans to West Berkshire Council to build an indoor play barn for children, as well as a café and a farm shop with outdoor seating, yet according to BerkshireLive, the pair reportedly neglected to apply for permission to build the covered seating area.

Concerns from locals were eventually dismissed and the couple were granted retrospective permission for the area. They were also given permission to proceed with the play barn, as well as a storage building, toilets and a 100-vehicle car park.

The Lodge, which is owned by the Princess of Wales' sister, is now open for summer stays, parties, yoga classes and Pilates sessions, hot desking and more.