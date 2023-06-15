Pippa Middleton's former £17m five-floor mansion she gave up for quiet country life

Pippa lives with her husband James and her three children Grace, Arthur and Rose

The family now live in a stunning country home in Berkshire, after leaving behind their swanky London residence, very similarly to the relocation that Princess Kate, Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have made.

While Pippa and Co. now have 150 acres of land to roam free, here's everything we know about their former city pad...

Their former stunning six-bedroom house in Chelsea was spread over five floors and was reportedly worth a staggering £17million.

While the couple are notoriously private, we do know that features inside the jaw-dropping house include a gym, a lift, a room for staff and even an underground cinema. Wow!

© Getty Pippa Middleton and Princess Kate now live closer to each other

It was in 2016 when Pippa moved into James' house with him, and shortly after in 2017, the couple began £1.2million worth of renovation works.

The development included them adding a separate male and female dressing room linked to the main bedroom, as well as a nursery and air conditioning throughout. The couple had to move out for the major changes to take place, and they moved back in in 2018.

Pippa gave fans a glimpse inside their family home

We haven't seen much of their private family quarters, Pippa did allow fans to see inside one of the rooms of the house when she popped up on the Instagram feed for Mary Hare School. She is an ambassador for the academy for deaf children and she appeared next to her Christmas tree to present them with awards.

The tree itself had been decorated beautifully with a red and white colour scheme, and the room in which it was pictured had minimalist cream walls and a light mounted upon the wall with two cream cylindrical-shaped shades.

The affluent area of Chelsea in London

Pippa Middleton's new Berkshire home

The Princess of Wales' sister acquired her £15 million property in 2022. The vast estate is very regal, including a walled garden and multiple greenhouses.

The Middleton family put forward ambitious plans to overhaul the outdoor area of their new Berkshire home, by adding a pool and AstroTurf. However, it has been reported by the Daily Mail that there are significant reservations surrounding the changes.

Berkshire is where the new house is located

Pippa's parents Carole and Michael Middleton also live around a 20-minute drive away, meaning Pippa's kids can spend more time with granny and grandad than they could when they lived in central London.

Pippa's husband James is no stranger when it comes to flashy homes, as he previously resided at a 9,000sqft townhouse with a rooftop terrace and hot tub overlooking the city skyline. It was located in London's exclusive area of Mayfair and he sold it in 2006 for £1.275 million, but by 2017, it was reported to be worth a dazzling £40 million!

