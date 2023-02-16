Pippa Middleton's unbelievable 10,000-acre estate she's set to inherit The Princess of Wales' sister currently lives in Berkshire

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews left their £17million townhouse in Chelsea for a £15million Berkshire retreat, but is the Princess of Wales' sister set to relocate to Scotland one day?

James' family own the Glen Affric estate in the Scottish Highlands and one day it will be passed down to him.

Pippa's father-in-law David Matthews bought the grounds in 2018 along with the main house, Affric Lodge, set within 10,000 acres on a peninsula on a loch of the same name. The surroundings are seriously beautiful, check them out!

Here's everything you need to know about Pippa's future property…

It's not known exactly how much David bought it for, but it costs £11,800 for a three night stay for up to eight people, or £17,800 for a group of 16 guests.

Inside, the main lodge has a total of eight bedrooms, as well as a whisky room, a sitting room, a dining room and various reading rooms, decorated with paintings of Highland landscapes by 19th-century artist Sir Edwin Landseer.

The late Queen's grandmother Mary previously stayed at the hunting lodge during the 19th century, while David Beckham also filmed an advert for his Haig Club whiskey there in 2014.

The Glen Affric estate in the Scottish Highlands

James' brother and Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews even married his now-wife Vogue Williams at the estate in June 2018.

Pippa's father-in-law David has held the title, the Laird of Glen Affric, since purchasing the property, and it will be inherited by James upon his father's death, while Pippa will become known as Lady Glen Affric.

Pippa's brother, James Middleton, also acts as a host at the estate. Speaking to Eden Being, he described a day in his life at Glen Affric: "My ideal day at Glen Affric starts with a morning swim in the Loch. The Estate can provide wet suits for cold mornings! Then, a hearty breakfast cooked by the wonderful resident chef, James Lowe.

"After breakfast, a group activity like clay pigeon shooting is always a hit – even if it can get competitive at times! For lunch, the Estate boat can escort guests to the private fishing bothy at the far end of the Loch for a delicious picnic. Then, we return to the Lodge on foot, taking in the wonderful natural surroundings.

"Back at the Lodge, there’s the option of sailing, paddle boarding or canoeing on the Loch if guests are up to it. Then, after a freshen up, the evening starts with either a local whisky or gin tasting session – followed by a wonderful dinner prepared by Chef James and served in the elegant dining room or the Argentinian Grill room. After dinner, the lights go down and the music goes up!"

