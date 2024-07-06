Inside Keir Starmer's new home at Number 10 with secret bunker

The United Kingdom is set to enter a new chapter as Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, was elected as the new prime minister earlier this week.

The new PM is also set to undergo a huge personal upheaval as he prepares to move into 10 Downing Street - the official residence and office of the prime minister in central London.

Join HELLO! in learning all about the Whitehall property Keir and his wife Victoria will soon call home, secret bunker and all..

No. 10 is a Grade I Listed building that is over 300 years old. The building boasts approximately 100 rooms and has the famous black door, in front of which prime ministers have made milestone speeches over the years.

The section of the property that the Labour leader and his NHS worker wife will reside in sits on the third floor, while the other floors are kept for office space, meeting rooms, dining rooms, and conference spaces where the politician can host government ministers, national leaders and foreign dignitaries.

Secret bunkers and tunnels

No. 10 is where some of the most important decisions are made and security has to be high.

Dan, from Exploring With Fighters, ventured underground at the PM's home for a YouTube video which revealed the steel doors guarding the entrance to a maze of tunnels and access to a secret bunker.

The Mirror reported that "when the tunnels were in use, No.10 staff would cycle along them to get from place to place". The tunnels are said to have been built in the 1980s under the instruction of then-PM Margaret Thatcher for use in the event of nuclear war, chemical weapons onslaught or other major attack.

Outdoor space

Being in central London, you wouldn't necessarily expect that No. 10 would have much access to outdoor space. However, the PM's home has access to a courtyard and a terrace overlooking half an acre of land. The prime location of the property also ensures easy access to St James' Park.

The history of No 10

The home of the prime minister was formerly three properties - a mansion overlooking St James's Park called 'the House at the Back', a townhouse and a cottage. It was designed by George Downing, hence its name.

The first politician to inhabit No. 10 was Johann Caspar von Bothmer, Premier Minister of the Electorate of Hanover, head of the German Chancery and adviser to George I and II, who took up residency in 1720.

The house was substantially remodelled in the 1960s and again in the 1980s. Extensive damage as a result of the IRA mortar attack in February 1991 also led to extensive renovations being carried out.

Its previous inhabitants

The property has been the home of the PM since 1735. Former prime ministers Tony Blair and David Cameron opted to live at the private residence above Number 11 to accommodate their families. David Cameron ordered renovations of Number 11, as did Boris Johnson who served as the PM from 2019 until 2022.