Melania Trump looks so different in throwback photo as she turns 54
Melania Trump looks so different in throwback photo as she turns 54

The former first lady has been married to Donald Trump for almost 20 years

2 minutes ago
HELLO!
Melania Trump is turning 54, and she's certainly changed a lot over the years.

A throwback photo from 1998, when the former model was snapped with then-boyfriend Donald Trump, shows Melania looking incredibly different to now. 

NEW YORK CITY - SEPTEMBER 25: Donald Trump and Melania Knauss attend the premiere of "Celebrity" on September 25, 1998 at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)© Ron Galella
Melania, then Knauss, in 1998

These days the former-first lady opts for caramel tones streaked through her voluminous brown hair, dressing more conservatively for the role of a politician's wife. But as she attended the premiere for Celebrity at the Lincoln Center in New York, Melania pushed the boat out in full 90s style.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 15: Former U.S. first lady Melania Trump (C) shakes hands with new U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives on December 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. During the ceremony 25 people from 25 nations were sworn in as new U.S. citizens. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)© Alex Wong
Melania, pictured at a naturalization ceremony in 2023, opts for more conservative cuts these days

She wore a slinky, blue satin slip dress as she accompanied the businessman to the premiere. Her hair was brown and layered, without the highlights, and her eyebrows were - in classic 90s style - pencil thin. She paired the look with a neutral, glossy lip as she smiled at the cameras.

Donald Trump and Melania Knauss during Party for "Celebrity" at Tavern on the Green in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)© Ron Galella
Melania donned a slinky blue dress

At the time of the photo, Trump had been separated from second wife Marla Maples for over a year. They would divorce in 1999, only having daughter Tiffany together. 

Trump also shares Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric with ex-wife Ivana. A year after marrying the entrepreneur, Melania gave birth to son Barron on March 20, 2006. Barron, who speaks Slovenian as well as English, is actually set to graduate from high school this year.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - APRIL 6: Republican presidential candidate, former US President Donald Trump, arrives at the home of billionaire investor John Paulson, with former first lady Melania Trump, on April 6, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. Donald Trump's campaign is expecting to raise more than 40 million dollars when major donors gather for his biggest fundraiser yet. The event is billed as the "Inaugural Leadership Dinner". (Photo by Alon Skuy/Getty Images)© Alon Skuy
Melania alongside husband former president Donald Trump, who faces four criminal trials this year

Although Donald and Melania have been married for almost 20 years, the former president couldn't spend the special day with her as he is currently facing trial in New York.

The 77-year-old wished his wife a long-distance happy birthday from the steps of the lower Manhattan courthouse, where he faces charges for paying so-called hush money to alleged mistress Stormy Daniels using funds for his 2016 election campaign, which were reportedly unrecorded in the former president's accounts.

He said: "I do have to begin by wishing Melania a happy birthday", adding: "She’s in Florida." 

He added that he would "be going there this evening after this case finishes up," calling it a "horrible, unconstitutional case".

This is the first of four criminal trials he faces this year, on top of his election campaign as the Republican candidate. He also faces criminal trials regarding the Capitol Riot, the 2020 Election in the state of Georgia, and classified documents left in Mar-A-Lago.

