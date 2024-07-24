Rosie Kelly unveils incredible transformation in stunning North London home she will raise baby girl

Rosie Kelly unveiled an incredible transformation inside her stunning North London home on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 30-year-old mother-to-be posted a fabulous photo showing off her brand-new, gorgeous utility room.

Rosie's new utility room is so chic!

Captioning the post, she penned: "Utility room glow up [basket and pink love heart emojis]," before listing where she got all her fabulous new items. Rosie opted for a Beckham-esque floor comprised of black and white tiles.

The cupboards are a beautiful dusty pink shade with a white china surface on top. On the side was a beautiful Fortnum and Mason's picnic basket adorned with the iconic F and M lettering.

Rosie also had a chic orange and wicker laundry basket, perfectly in keeping with the stylish theme. Next to her sink was a bottle of Aesop soap.

Shortly after sharing the details of her stunning new room, she revealed she had already started packing her hospital bag.

© Instagram Rosie also revealed she has started packing her hospital bag

Captioning a photo of a cosmetics bag, she penned: "Ridiculous but yes I am packing my fave mask from @beautypie in my hospital bag."

Rosie has been documenting her pregnancy with her followers, but it isn't just her pregnancy that has sparked comments as she also got engaged last month.

© Instagram Rosie was elated by the gesture and looked beautiful as she shared the news with followers

Rosie's husband-to-be Steve White, popped the question while they were away enjoying a relaxing holiday.

"There are too many lovely things going on and I’m not quite sure what to do with myself [white love heart emoji]. Everyone always told me you’ll know when it’s about to happen, but I had absolutely no idea. I have a lifetime to get you back @stevewhite94 [pink love heart emoji].

"The biggest thank you ever to @elizabethmacdonaldjewels for being so sneaky and helping to design the most beautiful ring [ring emoji]. Going for a lie down now…," she penned alongside photos of her dazzling new accessory.

Her mum Lorraine was quick to comment on the news, writing: "So happy - it’s such lovely news and I will have a son as well as a granddaughter."