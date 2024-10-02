Meet Lorraine Kelly's husband – all you need to know about cameraman Steve Smith and pair's 32-year marriage

Lorraine Kelly marked a major milestone in her professional career, with the star having been on our screens for 40 years. And for 32 of those years, the beloved presenter has been married to husband Steve Smith.

The cameraman has been at Lorraine's side since the 1980s, with the presenter previously revealing how she knew Steve was "the one" the moment she first laid eyes on him. The couple are now proud parents to their daughter Rosie and recently became first-time grandparents when Rosie welcomed her own daughter, Billie.

Chart Lorraine and Steve's beautiful relationship below…

First meeting

Steve is a professional cameraman, so it's no surprise that the pair first met due to their media careers. The duo crossed paths in the 1980s when Lorraine was working as a reporter, and the star later revealed she immediately knew that Steve was "the one".

© Getty Lorraine was at the start of her career when she met Steve

Reflecting on their first meeting with Woman & Home, the mum-of-one said: "He walked into the TV-am office 28 years ago where I was working as a reporter and he was part of the crew, and I thought, 'That'll do, I'm having that.'"

Despite Lorraine's attraction to the cameraman, however, they initially ended up in a platonic friendship. During a filming trip in Glencoe, Lorraine joked she "made her move" and the pair soon settled into a relationship.

Wedding

Lorraine and Steve married each other in 1992 and Lorraine looked every inch a beautiful bride in a gorgeous white gown with a lacy train. Steve, meanwhile, went with a traditional look for the pair's nuptials, wearing a kilt alongside his tuxedo jacket.

Lorraine previously joked about their differing wedding attire, quipping: "The boys all looked fabulous in their kilts, then there was me in this ghastly number with big puffy sleeves."

She added: "I remember going to a wedding fair with my best friend and I'm not kidding you, I tried on one in the sale and thought, 'It fits, it's cheap and it's nice' - and I bought it there and then. Big mistake."

The pair enjoyed an intimate wedding at Mains Castle, Dundee. Lorraine has a close affiliation with the Scottish city, and previously lived in the Broughty Ferry area.

© Instagram Lorraine and Steve have been married for over 30 years

The presenter walked down the aisle to Bonnie, Dundee, and their intimate wedding had 60 guests.

Children

In 1994, Lorraine and Steve became parents for the first time as they welcomed their daughter, Rosie. The mother and daughter duo have enjoyed a close relationship, with Lorraine previously telling Weekend magazine: "We talk about everything under the sun.

"I'm her mum, though, I'd never say I was her best friend because she's got her friends already. I'd love to think she tells me everything but she doesn't."

© Karwai Tang Lorraine is a proud mum to her daughter Rosie

Sadly, in 2001 Lorraine suffered a miscarriage while carrying her second child which left her "devastated and question[ing] everything".

Lorraine and Steve supported each other through the tragedy, however, Lorraine confessed she felt Steve didn't receive as much support as her. On the Happy Baby podcast, she told host Giovanna Fletcher: "I think we've got to be a bit more considerate about everyone and not just partners but extended family."

Lorraine and Steve are now grandparents

Earlier this year, Lorraine and Steve became grandparents for the first time when Rosie welcomed daughter Billie with her fiancé, Steve. Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Lorraine said: "It's amazing to see your own child having a wee baby, it's just lovely."

Private relationship

Despite Lorraine and Steve having been an item for over three decades, the star's husband still leads a lowkey life, and rarely joins the presenter on the red carpet.

© Instagram Lorraine and Steve keep their relationship out of the spotlight

"His idea of hell on earth would be at something like a premiere," Lorraine said. "It would be like having needles stuck in his eyes. That does help. It must be very odd being with someone who enjoys walking down a red carpet."