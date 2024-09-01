Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie welcomes first baby with fiancé Steve White

Congratulations are in order for Lorraine Kelly and her family! The ITV star's daughter Rosie has given birth to her first child.

The 30-year-old and her partner Steve White, whom she got engaged to in June, have welcomed a baby girl called Billie Kelly Smith-White.

In an Instagram post, new mum Rosie announced: "Baby Billie Kelly Smith-White is here - 29-08-2024."

"It feels like she’s been here the whole time and we’re not quite sure what the point of anything was before.

"I’d heard how amazing midwives are but they are genuinely walking angels - she’s been welcomed into the world with so much love already."

The first photograph of baby Billie Kelly Smith-White

Rosie, who lives in London with her partner, found out she was pregnant on New Year's Eve, "right after buying loads of alcohol and a cold-meat platter, which I then couldn't touch," she exclusively revealed to HELLO! back in May.

By mother's intuition, Lorraine already had an inkling that something was different. "I thought she was looking a wee bit peaky, but I had no idea it was that, so it was the best possible surprise. Of course, I cried when I found out – and Rosie's dad Steve is thrilled to bits, too."

WATCH: Rosie Kelly Smith's gender reveal

Rosie told the magazine how she and Steve had always planned to have a baby soon. "We'd talked about it a lot and we both wanted to become parents quite young, so that our parents can be around for as much as possible," she says.

When did Rosie announce the pregnancy?

Rosie shared a photo of her baby scan on her Instagram Stories alongside a trio of red heart emojis in April.

© Instagram Rosie shared her pregnancy in April

Over on her feed, proud mum Lorraine shared Rosie's baby scan photo as she enthused: "THE most exciting thing to have ever happened in our family! Cannot wait to be a granny and so proud of Rosie and her Steve."It's the best news EVER! Posted @withregram. @rosiekellysmith We could not be more excited – you're already so loved little one."

Rosie has been following in her mum's footsteps and last year, she joined Jeremy Vine on his Channel 5 show to discuss the news and current affairs. The star had previously been alongside her mum on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Rosie and Steve's engagement

In June, Rosie announced that Steve had popped the question during a holiday to mark her 30th birthday. "There are too many lovely things going on and I'm not quite sure what to do with myself [white love heart emoji]," she wrote on social media.

© Instagram Rosie got engaged in June

"Everyone always told me you'll know when it’s about to happen but I had absolutely no idea, but I have a lifetime to get you back @stevewhite94 [pink love heart emoji].

"The biggest thank you ever to @elizabethmacdonaldjewels for being so sneaky and helping to design the most beautiful ring [ring emoji] Going for a lie down now…"

Proud grandparents

Being a grandparent is something Lorraine "really wanted one day" but, she said: "I never wanted to put Rosie under any pressure." She continued: "My married name is Smith so I'll be known as Granny Smith, like the apple!"

© Instagram Lorraine with her daughter Rosie

"I'm very happy with being called Granny. I know some people don't like that, but I think it's a badge of honour," she adds.

