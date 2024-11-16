Leonardo DiCaprio's multi-million-dollar Hollywood Hills compound just got a major upgrade

Leonardo DiCaprio finally has a home to match his environmental-friendly standards.

The 50-year-old and famed eco-warrior has been overhauling his Hollywood Hills property in recent years and renovations now appear to be complete.

The 4,500-square-foot hilltop house – which boasts jaw-dropping views – is now up to par with Leo's eco-friendly beliefs as seen in new aerial photos of the property.

An abundance of cactus plants, favored by environmentalists as they require such little water, can be seen all across the exterior of the home.

There are also other drought-resistant plants, a very small lawn, and the roof is full of eco-friendly solar panels.

The luxury abode boasts five bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, a personal spa getaway at the base that has been built into the hill, which features a sunken hot tub built into the pool, as well as a private one-person sauna, and relaxing cedarwood chairs.



© Jeff Rayner/Coleman-Rayner Leo's home has been renovated to be eco-friendly

Leo also has a large telescope at the end of his pool where he can soak in glorious views of the city and surrounding landscape, plus a very large fire pit with sunken built-in seating around it along with sun loungers, umbrellas, and a lavish customized king-sized day bed.

Other eye-catching features include a large room built under the room that overlooks the hills and a personal basketball and tennis court combo.

© Jeff Rayner/Coleman-Rayner The home featured a private, eco-friendly sauna

Leo purchased the residence in the 1990s from Madonna for $2.5 million. It's technically made up of two side-by-side properties, the second of which he bought in 1994 and paid a total of $4 million for the homes, according to Realtor.com.

He has acquired several properties on the same hill over the years to create a sprawling compound.

In 2003, he bought a four-bedroom, six-bathroom property for an undisclosed amount. In 2018, he snapped up the adjacent four-bedroom, four-bathroom mansion for $4,850,000.

© Getty Images Leo has purchased several properties to create his own compound

In December 2022, Leo bought a $10.5 million 3,500 square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bathroom home which sits on the northern line of his compound.

Leo's compound now boasts more than five acres, 15 bedrooms, and 15,000 square feet of living space.

The actor recently celebrated his 50th birthday with a lavish, star-studded celebration at a private residence in Los Angeles.

© Getty Images Leo has an extensive property portfolio

The night was a reunion of film legends, with director Steven Spielberg arriving alongside his wife, Kate Capshaw. Also, on the guest list were Robert De Niro, Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, and Leo's closest friend, Tobey Maguire.

A highlight of the night came when music icon Stevie Wonder serenaded Leo with a soulful rendition of "Happy Birthday," leaving the actor visibly emotional.

© Getty Images Leo turned 50 on November 11

As the night went on, the star power continued to shine. Guests spotted arriving included Anderson Paak, Dr. Dre, Jamie Foxx, Paris Hilton, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Mark Ruffalo, and Robin Thicke.

Leo's dad George DiCaprio attended with his wife, Peggy, while Leo's mother, Irmelin, arrived with her husband, David Ward.