Courteney Cox has revealed that Jennifer Aniston has one of the best-smelling homes out of all her friends.

The 60-year-old even has a helping hand behind Jennifer's $21 million Bel-Air mansion smelling so good – a candle from her home fragrance brand Homecourt.

"Out of all my friends, I'm going to say, Jennifer Aniston," Courteney said during an interview with Marie Claire's TikTok.

"And that's because she is burning my candle from Homecourt by Cece. That's the one she likes the best and that's my personal scent."

She added: "And I'm not kidding – that actually is her favorite candle."

The $65 Cece Candle contains fragrance notes of cedarwood smoke, sweet cardamom, cinnamon, and white leather, and is Courteney's signature scent.

© Homecourt Jennifer uses Courteney's 'Cece' candle to help her home smell good

Courteney launched Homecourt two years ago and alongside the Cece scent, there are six others: Balsam Fireplace, Steeped Rose, Neroli Leaf, Cipres Mint, Mandarin Basile, and Cocomoi.

When announcing her new business venture, Courteney said: "'I'm so excited to finally have my candles and hand cream out in the world. I wanted the candle's fragrance load to fill a room and the vessel shape and color to go with any style.

© Getty Images Jennifer's home smells like Courteney

"The prototype was actually hand-thrown in my backyard. I wanted to make a hand cream that was super hydrating without being greasy and with a beautiful scent."

The actress announced in July that Homecourt has branched into bodycare with the release of perfume, body wash, body mist, and body butter, plus a candle, as a part of the new Cocomoi line.

© Instagram Courteney added bodycare to Homecourt in July 2024

Cocomoi is extra special for Courteney because the fragrance of the products symbolizes her "connection to my daughter", Coco, who was the inspiration behind the line.

To announce the new line, Courteney shared a beautiful photo of her and Coco embracing while surrounded by lush greenery.

Captioning the touching moment, she penned: "I'm so excited to introduce the Cocomoi Body Collection, our new line of luxurious body care essentials.

© Instagram Coco is the inspiration behind Homecourt's collection Cocomoi

"This is a warm, fresh, yet sophisticated scent with notes of coconut, cedarwood, and fig. It also has characteristics of my signature fragrance, Cece, symbolizing my connection to my daughter, Coco… The inspiration for Cocomoi."

Elaborating about the collection on Homecourt's official website, she wrote: "I'm so excited to introduce Cocomoi, an exclusive new fragrance in a collection of luxurious body care essentials.

"From homecare to self-care, I believe every moment within the home should be a nurturing experience of rejuvenation.

© Getty Images Courteney shares Coco with ex-husband David Arquette

"As with all things in the Homecourt collection, symbolism is really important to me, and Cocomoi is no exception."

She continued: "I wanted this scent to have characteristics of my signature fragrance, Cece, symbolizing my connection to my daughter Coco…the inspiration for Cocomoi.

"Like any great scent, Cocomoi is made up of many layers. Coconut water to represent Coco's love of the ocean, the grounding notes of cedarwood representing my love for her as a mother, along with the sweetness of creamy fig and cardamom to speak to the sweetness of her heart.

© Instagram Courteney and Coco are very close

"Coco is as spicy as she is sweet, so I added black pepper tones to allude to her dynamic and funny personality."

Courteney added: "I think Cocomoi does a great job of conjuring up so much in one scent. It’s warm, light, and fresh, yet sophisticated."