Vittoria Ceretti: Everything you need to know about Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured girlfriend

Vittoria Ceretti, born on June 7, 1998, in Brescia, Italy, is a renowned Italian fashion model who has taken the fashion world by storm with her striking looks and unparalleled modelling skills.

She quickly rose to prominence, becoming one of the industry's most sought-after models. Ceretti is not just a model; she is a true icon in the fashion world, celebrated for her beauty, talent, and versatility. Now thanks to a reported relationship with serial-model-monogamist Leonardo DiCaprio, she has been thrust into the global spotlight.

Meanwhile her impressive portfolio, combined with her down-to-earth personality (who can forget her fresh take on Nepo Babies) continues to captivate audiences and inspire aspiring models worldwide.

How did Vittoria Ceretti become a model?

Ceretti's career began to flourish in 2014 when she signed with Elite Model Management in Milan. Her unique beauty, characterised by piercing blue eyes, high cheekbones, and a graceful demeanour, caught the attention of prominent designers and photographers. She made her runway debut in 2015, walking for fashion giants like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, and Fendi. Ceretti's ability to effortlessly embody various styles and aesthetics contributed to her success on the catwalks of major fashion capitals, including Paris, Milan, and New York.

© Victor VIRGILE Vittoria Ceretti walks the runway during the Chanel Ready to Wear show on March 5, 2019

In 2016, she gained international recognition as she appeared on the cover of Vogue Italia, a significant milestone for any aspiring model. Her career continued to soar as she graced the covers of other renowned fashion magazines, including Vogue Japan, Vogue Germany, and Vogue Paris. Ceretti's collaboration with prestigious brands such as Versace, Christian Dior, and Valentino further solidified her position in the fashion industry.

Who has Vittoria Ceretti worked with?

Apart from her success in the modelling world, Ceretti has also become a favourite among renowned photographers, working with the likes of Mario Testino, Steven Meisel, and Patrick Demarchelier. Her ability to convey a wide range of emotions and her natural charisma in front of the camera have made her a muse for many creative minds in the fashion industry.

© Christian Vierig Vittoria Ceretti outside the Etro show during Milan Fashion Week on February 25, 2022.

Does Vittoria Ceretti have a TikTok?

Her social media presence on Instagram @vittoria and TikTok @vittomeow showcases her passion for travel, fashion, and art, allowing fans to glimpse into her personal interests and experiences.

Who is Vittoria Ceretti friends with?

Vittoria Ceretti appears to be best friends with Moroccan-British model Nora Maria Attal, with the pair regularly posting about each other on social media.

What did Vittoria Ceretti say about Nepo Babies?

In a now archived Instagram Story the model said, “I get the whole ‘I’m here and I work hard for it’, but I would really love to see if you would have lasted through the first five years of my career. Not only being rejected, because I know you have an experience with it and you can tell me your sad little story about it (even if at the end of the day you can still always go cry on your dad’s couch in your villa in Malibu)... But how about now being able to pay for your flight back home to your family? Waiting hours to do a fitting/casting just to see a nepo baby walk past you, from the warm seat of [their] Mercedes with [their] driver and [their] friend/assistant/agent taking care of [their] mental health?... You have no f***ing idea how much you have to fight to make people respect you. TAKES YEARS. You just get it free by day one.”

© Claudio Lavenia Vittoria Ceretti outside Chanel, during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 23/24 durinf Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023.

Who is Vittoria Ceretti dating?

According to a report from Us Weekly, Vittoria Ceretti is now in a relationship with 48-year-old actor Leonardo DiCaprio. A source revealed that DiCaprio is deeply enamoured with Ceretti, and their relationship is going so well that he has decided to be exclusive with her. Speculation about their relationship began in August when they were seen together in Los Angeles, enjoying ice cream, and later spotted dancing and kissing in Ibiza. The exact circumstances of their meeting remain undisclosed.

Who was Vittoria Ceretti married to?

Ceretti ended her three-year marriage with New York-based DJ Matteo Milleri in June 2023. They tied the knot in a charming ceremony held in Ibiza on June 1st, 2020. For the special day, Ceretti chose simplicity, donning Jacquemus’ La robe Manosque, a graceful maxi dress with front button detailing, soft cups, and a flowing A-line hem in cream taffeta.