Christina Aguilera's eye-popping living room at $10m home 'drenched' in red paint

Christina Aguilera has never been afraid of making a statement through her music and fashion choices, and it is clear her 'go big or bo home' mentality extends to her choice in home decor.

The 'Lady Marmalade' hitmaker, 43, was spotted walking through her $10 million mansion in Beverly Hills that she shares with her two children - Max, 16, and Summer, 10. The star strutted through an unbelievable living room and into her dining room cum kitchen which is surprisingly modest in size.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 10 glimpses into stunning celeb homes

Learn more about Xtina's incredible statement interior with The Living House's Sophie Clemson.

Christina's living room

The space features red walls with burgundy painted beams, as if from Moulin Rouge - the hit 2001 film featuring Christina's vocals on the soundtrack. The wall has been adorned with framed artwork and a clashing cobalt cabinet adds to the sense of maximalist chaos.

© Getty Christina lives in Beverly Hills with her two children

Sophie tells us that the red paint is the ultimate statement when drenching the walls and ceilings as she has. "Painting the ceiling the same colours as the walls is something we often recommend to our customers, especially in dark and moody rooms. Painting the ceiling in the same or similar shade creates a softer look and helps to blur the edges. It definitely adds to the drama of the room," she says.

© Instagram Christina's living room has been drenched in red paint

Sophie also points out her stylised shelves which have been uniformly adorned with ornaments. The interior designer says "styling shelves can be tricky to get right as it's all about creating a balance. The uniformed ornaments on the shelving create symmetry within the room, which creates a less cluttered look."

© Instagram The living room features decorated shelves

Christina's dining room

As the 'Genie in a Bottle' singer continues her strut through the house she enters a dining room that has been decorated in a markedly different fashion.

© Instagram Christina's dining room features a lighter colour scheme

The room is much lighter and more airy with gold and grey marbled wallpaper. The open-plan space also features a small round table with pink chairs and an open kitchen area with white cabinetry.

There is a particular feature that The Living House's interior designer is drawn to. "The arch doorway is a gorgeous feature and something that's been big for 2024," Sophie tells us. "It softens the room because of the curve. You can see a glimpse of the next room, which creates interest and intrigues you, especially with the contrast of the light dining room/kitchen leading through to the dark red."

© Instagram Christina's dining room has been split into sections

Though an open-plan layout creates a spacious feel, it can lack a sense of order or purpose. Sophie tells us that Christian has cleverly avoided this issue.

"The dining room/kitchen has been zoned with the circular rug in the living area and lighting above, which is always a tip we recommend in large open-plan areas," she tells us.

© Getty Christina's living room is straight from Moulin Rouge

Blending these spaces with their opposing decors is no mean feat but the interior designer tells us that the 'Beautiful' songstress achieves this with style.

© Getty Christina isn't afraid to make a statement

DISCOVER: Christina Aguilera struts in sultry velvet dress of dreams

"Both rooms have bold decor, and with the way that the arches connect the adjoining rooms, it makes you want to explore the space further," Sophie tells us. "Framing each area with the arches is a way to keep an open feel while still separating the areas in a clever architectural way."