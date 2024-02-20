Christina Aguilera opens up her home away from home in Las Vegas for 'sexy weekend' with fans – details and photos

As Christina Aguilera's Las Vegas residency continues, she's bringing her fans into the experience even more so than before by opening up her home to them.

The songstress, 43, announced that she was partnering up with Airbnb, like fellow celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow have done previously, to open up her "home away from home" in Sin City to a few lucky fans.

Not only will they get to experience a weekend on the Strip, they'll also get to spend some one-on-one time with Christina and cap off their trip with tickets to her residency.

On social media, she shared the news alongside a photo of hers from the show dressed in a skin-colored mini dress covered in gold and silver jewels, writing: "I'm hosting a sexy weekend in Sin City for you and your friends on @airbnb."

The announcement alongside the listing reads: "This February, Christina Aguilera is inviting guests to make Vegas their playground with a thrilling experience and overnight stay – one you'll remember way longer than your date."

In a personal statement, the "Beautiful" singer added: "Welcome to Las Vegas! I'm a big believer in self-love and embracing your true, authentic self, so I'm thrilled to Host a stay in Sin City for fans to let loose and give themselves some much deserved TLC for the weekend. This glam stay is all about empowerment, pleasure and play. Get ready."

Eager fans can begin applying for the stay on February 22, and up to four guests will be hosted for two nights, between February 29 to March 2.

The experience will also include a host of activities that provide a touch of the flair that the "Genie in a Bottle" hitmaker has come to be known for, including a private burlesque lesson, a glam session inspired by her most iconic looks with her personal team, a boudoir photoshoot to "embrace your inner goddess," and products from her sexual wellness brand Playground.

Guests will have the chance to get dinner at one of the singer's favorite restaurants on the strip and VIP seats to her residency at the Venetian's new Voltaire Belle de Nuit. What's more, the experience also promises an opportunity to sit down with Christina for a conversation as well, capped off with a photo opp.

The listing also adds: "Christina has made Las Vegas her ultimate playground as she lights up the Strip with her electrifying show, and this month, she's giving fans one-of-a-kind access to step into the fantasy."

Christina's residency, her second of the kind, is slated to continue till August 31 with a total of 20 shows played intermittently through March, June, and August.

In an interview with Vegas Magazine about the show, she stated: "I'm always trying to push my artistic boundaries and do things I've never done before to always offer something new and fresh, giving the audience a one-of-a-kind experience."

However, off the Vegas stage, she's making the best of the Strip's nightlife. "I am always excited to try what's new in Vegas, as there are always new things popping up."

