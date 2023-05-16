Christina Aguilera's pool gets epic makeover at $10m mansion with children Max and Summer

The popstar lives with her fiancé Matthew Rutler and her two children Max and Summer

Christina Aguilera, 42, is usually dazzling us with her daring outfits but she took to Instagram Stories to share a video on Mothering Sunday, for an altogether different reason. The star revealed her incredible poolside makeover with giant floral letters spelling out 'We [heart] mom'.

As she panned the camera across to showcase the vibrant creation, she said: “Mother’s Day has already started,” and her two pet dogs were also in the clip, chilling in the garden.

Behind the huge letters a cabana could be seen, making Christina's outdoor space look more like a beach club!

WATCH: Christina Aguilera's pool gets a vibrant makeover

The Genie in a Bottle songstress lives in Beverly Hills along with her fiancé Matt Rutler and her two children, Max and Summer, the former she shares with her ex-husband, Jordan Bratman.

The family mansion is just as impressive inside as it is outside, with decadent interiors throughout.

Another glimpse added to social media allows fans to see Christina's private boudoir, and it didn't disappoint.

© Photo: Getty Images The star is a doting mum

In a video, the singer was standing in her amazing dressing room area which has a black and white tiled floor with a black beaded curtain leading into her sleep space.

The mom-of-two has gone bold with her bedroom with her enormous bed covered in pink, black and white cushions. The crowning glory? A rose gold chandelier hanging above the bed.

© @christinaaguilera The singer likes quirky interiors

The property has over 11,000 square feet of space and sits within an acre of land. Highlights are the library, the multiple bars, and the walk-in wine cellar!

If you look very carefully on Christina’s Instagram feed, you'll occasionally see looks inside the glam megamansion.

She previously owned another Beverly Hills home once owned by Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, but it was sold by Christina back in 2012.

Will Christina Aguilera get married again?

Christina and Matt have been together for over 13 years and the lovebirds have been engaged since Valentine's Day 2014. While they are very much in love, the couple seem to have no plans to rush down the aisle any time soon.

© STEFANO RELLANDINI Christina and Matt have been engaged since 2014

"Matt spent over a year designing the ring with the ring designer to represent their three-year journey together as a couple," an insider told People Magazine at the time.

Matt and Christina first met on the set of 2010 movie, Burlesque and while they didn't get together straight away, it wasn't long before the pair fell in love.

The couple have been together since 2010

Christina is a doting mother, and in an interview with People, she revealed her hopes for the future of her kids. Revealing she plans to give "them all the resources and support they need in order to feel OK and comfortable within themselves and to explore who they are and what they're about."

