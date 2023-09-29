Christina Aguilera struts in sultry velvet dress of dreams

Christina Aguilera can do no wrong – and she definitely upped the glamour for a very special Climate Reality Project soirée this week.

The Dirrty singer and her fiancé Matthew Rutler hosted the climate crisis awareness event in the comfort of their Beverly Hills mansion, and the guest list included fellow artist Kesha. Slipping into a beautiful Vivienne Westwood creation, Christina looked every inch the pop princess in yellow velvet for the all-important occasion. The video, which she captioned "Lady of the Manor," saw the Genie In A Bottle hit-maker strutting through her $10 million home's epic foyer, bar area and living room, looking drop dead gorgeous. Watch her sultry antics in the clip below…

WATCH: Christina Aguilera struts through $10m home in incredible velvet dress

The curve-enhancing gold dress featured a square neckline with ruching on the bodice and a floor-length cut hugging the star's petite frame.

Christina matched the dazzling crystals on her designer dress to her statement silver heels and draped a black satin robe over her shoulders for added glamour.

© Instagram Christina hosted a Climate Reality Project event with fiancé Matthew Rutler at her Beverly Hills home

The blonde bombshell's platinum locks were styled in bouncy, Hollywood curls while a sweep of glittery green eyeshadow and a glossy lip gave her look some added drama.

She also revealed pocket detail on the back of the dress as she posed in front of some quirky artwork at the family home she shares with her partner and her two children Max and Summer.

© Instagram The Beautiful hit-maker showcased the pocket detailing on her dress

Xtina's home has to be one of the most amazing celebrity abodes we've seen - over-the-top, bold and unique, just like the singer!

Another recent glimpse inside her gorgeous home allowed fans to see Christina's private boudoir, and it didn't disappoint.

© Instagram Fellow eco-conscious singer Kesha was the guest of honour at the soiree

Eco warrior Christina took to her Instagram account to detail why the event was so close to her heart, explaining: "This week, Matt and I had the incredible honor of hosting a Climate Reality Project event at our home and it was truly a magical night.

"First and foremost, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the man who started it all, @algore. Thank you, Al, for your tireless dedication to raising awareness about climate change and for inspiring us all to take action. Your commitment to this cause is truly remarkable, and I'm proud to be a part of it."Throughout the evening, we discussed the urgent need to address climate change, the steps we can all take to make a difference, and the power of collective action.

© Instagram Christina opted for a nostalgic, old Hollywood beauty look

"Together, we can create a more sustainable future for generations to come. Let’s keep the conversation going, stay informing and take action to protect our planet."Click the link in my bio to learn more about the amazing work @climatereality has done and how you can join the movement."

The singer also posed up a storm with guest of honor Kesha, much to the excitement of fans who begged the dynamic duo for a musical collaboration.