Christina Aguilera shares glimpse inside lavish $10m mansion for major announcement

Christina Aguilera is one of the most talented singers of our generation and the singer made an exciting announcement during the week as she revealed that she had brought out her own vinyl.

As you can see in the clip below, the 'Genie in a Bottle' singer showed off the record, which featured an ethereal image of the star that resembled an angel as she emerged from a stone gate. When she opened the record, the image couldn't be more different, as the singer now resembled a demon with a red hue, a theme that carried over to the record itself, which was a bright red.

In her caption, Christina enthused: "With so much love… The AGUILERA Vinyl is finally here! Link in bio." The mom-of-two looked absolutely perfect as she wore a stunning all-black look, while giving her hair a wet look in its slightly cropped style.

The clip also allowed fans a glimpse inside the living room of her $10m mansion, which contained at least two sofas, one with a leather material and another with with a more plush look.

The walls were colored white, and a large flat-screen TV could be seen hung up on a back wall, while on a wall closer to Christina was a unique brown-tiled artwork. The space also appeared to contain mood lighting, with the star opting for a relaxing blue tone.

Fans loved the news, as one shared: "DebuTina is that you?" and a second posted: "Latin Grammy winning album! You look beautiful," and a third added: "I'm gonna get the vinyl. But can we talk about how gorgeous you look?! My gawd above!"

A fourth joked: "Got mine last week! I need the deluxe version now," while a fifth commented: "Please I need one signed. I've been the greatest #AGUILERA hooligan hahaha."

Christina usually stuns followers with her iconic looks, and as styled out one of her best as she made an incredible announcement last month about her upcoming residency in Las Vegas.

The 42-year-old released a promotional image to accompany her news and the star couldn't have looked more stunning, lying on a luxurious satin mesh cloth. Christina wore a structured and corseted sheer black bodysuit with boning that cinched in her waist and showed off her incredible figure while also modeling her golden locks in a brand new bob.

Fans reacted to Christina's post with comments like: "Mother is back," and: "This Bob is everything!" as well as: "GAGGING SO HARD!!!!!!!" plus: "Well I guess I just slipped further into debt… we're going to Vegas girlies."

This is Christina's second Vegas residency following The Xperience at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood, which ran from May 31, 2019 to March 7, 2020, when the remaining shows were canceled due to Covid-19.

In a statement about the upcoming residency, the 'Ain't No Other Man' singer gushed: "I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before. What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience…a truly modern twist on the performance experience."