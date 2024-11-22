The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher shares very rare glimpse of lush 'jungle' garden at Oxfordshire home

Steve Fletcher wowed fans with a glimpse of his stunning garden at his home in Oxfordshire. The Repair Shop star took to Instagram this week with an update from his green outdoor space, where he's been nurturing his towering tree ferns.

In a video shared on Instagram, the horologist revealed his hesitation over leaving his plants unprotected from the cold weather ahead of travelling down to West Sussex to film The Repair Shop.

WATCH: Steve Fletcher's stunning Oxfordshire garden is like a jungle

"I'm off down to the barn this week to do some filming and it's going to be frosty and I saw on the report that Monty [Don] is covering up his tree ferns just in case they get frosted and I've been trying to hold my nerve as long as possible," Steve explained.

"I'm slightly concerned but I'm still going to hold my nerve because the tree ferns are quite near to the house so they are a bit more protected," he added, while panning the camera around his luscious garden, filled with a variety of green plants, including an eight-foot tree fern.

© Ricochet Ltd/Ruth Roxanne Board/BBC Steve is a fan favourite on The Repair Shop

Following the snowfall and drop in temperature across the UK earlier this week, Steve joked in the caption that he should have heeded Monty's advice after all.

"Filmed this in my garden yesterday, before the surprise snow landed in Oxfordshire. Perhaps I should have listened to @themontydon after all!" Steve penned.

© @stevefletcher.clocks / Instagram Steve lives in Oxfordshire

"Hopefully that straw will help keep the most vulnerable parts of my tree ferns protected while I'm down at the barn filming @therepairshoptv this week. I'll be back in a few days to get some more layers wrapped around them," continued the clockwork expert.

"We've got lots of great repair projects on the go, but the barn does get very cold in the winter months, so I'm layering up myself, and drinking plenty of hot tea! If you've been treated to a bit of early snow, enjoy and keep warm," he added.

© stevefletcher.clocks Steve with his partner Mel

It's safe to say fans were impressed with Steve's stunning garden, with one person writing: "They're lovely!! Beautiful garden," while another added: "Love your jungle, Steve."

When he's not busy repairing beloved items at the barn, Steve lives in Witney, Oxfordshire, with his partner Mel.

Witney is also the home of his clock repair workshop, The Clock Workshop, where his son Fred works as an apprentice.

© Steve Fletcher/Instagram Steve is a doting dad to his five children

As well as Fred, Steve is a proud dad to four other daughters, Amelia, Milly, Nicole and another daughter whose name isn't publicly known.

Earlier this year, Steve told HELLO! about his annual family holiday to Cornwall. "Holidaying in Padstow is a bit of a Fletcher tradition these days," he said. "I have five grown-up children and my partner Mel has a daughter, too - all with partners of their own, plus some with grandchildren, so over the course of a week in the summer, they all come down to visit."